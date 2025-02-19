Cultivating Thailand’s Wine Culture with JDSS (Joint Distribution Sales & Services)

Hand-crafted, elegant, superior quality Margaret River wines from Amelia Park.

James Ong is busy at JDSS, a company that has recently started selling wines, whiskeys, and other alcoholic beverages in Thailand. He finds it exciting to lead a newly established company in an unfamiliar market with so much to discover and learn on the job.

Yet, in some ways, the job is not new for the Singaporean, who has built his career on a longstanding enthusiasm for wines. Before moving to Thailand, he led national sales teams and was responsible for delivering exceptional sales results for wines in the region.

“Thailand is comparable to many other countries, where the average consumer may have had some exposure to wines at one point,” Ong says. “Yet, at the same time, it is home to a growing segment of individuals who choose to drink wine when unwinding at home, dining at a restaurant, or celebrating special moments with friends and family.”

Like every successful wine entrepreneur, Ong recognizes the importance of starting with what consumers are familiar with. In Thailand, where he operates, he understands that consumer preferences may differ in various regions such as Bangkok, Pattaya, or Phuket, which have vibrant wine bars and restaurant scenes.

“There’s no point in aggressively selling wines off the bat that people aren’t interested in. It’s generally not a good idea to be in people’s faces like that,” he acknowledges. “We focus on slowly introducing new wines to customers. We start with what they already like, have a casual chat, and become friends they can turn to for wine advice. It’s all about having a good time with others over a glass of wine.”

Ong's approach to selecting the wines he imports into Thailand is thoughtful and strategic. Over the years, he has established strong relationships with winery owners from Argentina, France, Italy, Australia, Portugal, Spain and Chile. He only introduces new wines when it makes sense for his market. Recently, he introduced a fantastic range of wines to Thailand, showcasing a great mix of regions! Mendoza, Piedmont, Margaret River, Dão, Rioja, and Bordeaux are all renowned for producing high-quality wines. Each region offers something unique, from the bold Malbecs of Mendoza from Mendel to the elegant Mirafiore’s Barolo of Piedmont, and the rich reds of Bordeaux from Petit Chateaux. He has been doing some solid groundwork and getting valuable insights from customers, which is key in understanding demand. Ong is confident in the potential of these wines!

Throughout his career, regardless of where he was working, Ong says that his success in the alcohol business comes largely down to the people around him.

“It is important to pay attention to what’s going on and try to make sense of things as a team, not just alone,” he says. “In my career, I have worked with so many people from everywhere who somehow had something different to say, and it only makes sense to listen to them.”

Part of his team is Thanit Apipatana, an investor and friend who occasionally advises him about the business. Apipatana and Ong met in the early 2000s and have struck it off ever since.

“When I first met James in a bar, it became apparent that he had an encyclopaedic knowledge of wines, their regions and wine-making. I was struck at how much he had to say about choosing wines,” Apipatana recalls. “That might have been when the idea of starting JDSS took root because I then turned to him and asked, “Why haven’t you started your own wines business yet?””

Their relationship has evolved to the point that Ong seeks Appipatana for counsel on business matters.

“The biggest challenge at the start was navigating the language barrier and a vastly different way of doing things. Importing wines involves a lot of paperwork and regulatory compliance, a routine part of business in any country. But, now, I am already aware of what it takes,” Ong admits.

Apipatana is now focusing his expertise on developing the growth strategy for JDSS. As a seasoned investor, he has assisted founders in nurturing their startups during the early stages. He notes that he has witnessed many businesses fail; however, he emphasizes that the ones that succeed typically have founders who not only possess a deep understanding of their industry but also provide unique value that isn’t readily available elsewhere.

“JDSS has done its homework. It understands the intense competition in Thailand’s market for wines and other high-end alcoholic beverages, with numerous established players. However, James and I see an opportunity to carve out a niche, as the high-end wine market here is still maturing. That’s why the team is dedicated to building strong customer relationships and nurturing a local wine culture,” Apipatana explains.

JDSS’s ambition is to grow into a trusted alcoholic beverage business that caters to quality and taste preferences of consumers across Thailand. To achieve this goal, they have started offering a selection of high-end spirits, whiskey, and other premium wines to ensure something for everyone. Ong and his team are also collaborating with local businesses in Thailand to provide wine activities and facilitate corporate events.

The future looks promising for JDSS in Thailand. “Thailand is an excellent market for introducing wines, and James’ team and I are ready for the journey ahead. When you consider the life path of a young professional who eventually rises to become a senior executive, there are countless opportunities for them to develop a deeper appreciation for wine. This is a long-term endeavour for us, and we’re excited to grow alongside our customers,” Apipatana shares.