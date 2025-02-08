Medical tourism push wins support

Health authorities want to drive wellness visits to become a larger economic contributor

Listen to this article

Health authorities and organisers are planning wellness and economic forums in Bangkok this June.

Health authorities are offering their full support to the government's plan to promote medical and wellness tourism, which is expected to help drive the economy.

Medical and wellness tourism involves trips, usually overseas, to seek healthcare or treatments.

Services and products related to medical and wellness tourism have the potential to grow, aligning with the government's plan to make Thailand a medical hub by 2030, said Akom Praditsuwan, director-general of the Department of Health Service Support.

"The government initiated a plan to build a medical hub in the 13th National Economic and Social Development Plan, which expects medical tourism to contribute 1.7% of GDP," he said, adding the current plan covers 2023 to 2027.

Dr Akom said medical and wellness services previously drew 1.2 million foreign visitors to the country, with the number soaring to 3.4 million visitors in recent years.

Spas are popular with tourists and they recorded 40 million entrances, including locals, in 2018.

He was speaking at a briefing detailing plans to organise three events this year: the Top Wellness Global Summit (TWGS), Global Economic Forum and Global Sustainable Energy Forum.

The TWGS offers participants updates on healthcare innovations, anti-ageing medicine, beauty and aesthetics, as well as the relationship between mind and body. All three events are scheduled for June 11-14 at InterContinental Hotel in Bangkok.

Eurblarp Sriphiromya, executive director of the Tourism Products Department, said he expects TWGS to promote medical and wellness tourism services and products in Thailand.

"The TWGS will pave the way for support of the local economy and villagers, especially those making and selling herbal products," he said.

The government estimates the value of medical tourism products at US$34.6 billion a year.

Bernice Jenvdhanaken, business development manager for the Polish Investment and Trade Agency, said the three events are vital platforms for collaboration and dialogue on global wellness, economic growth and sustainable energy, with Poland an eager participant in these important discussions.