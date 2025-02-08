Fresh stimulus steps under consideration

The government is considering a number of new economic stimulus measures, aiming to achieve economic growth of 3.5% this year, according to Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat.

The subcommittee tasked with evaluating the stimulus projects held a meeting yesterday to consider the steps.

The panel will present its conclusions to the committee tasked with evaluating stimulus proposals for approval during the next step, he said.

Mr Julapun said one expected measure is the third phase of the digital wallet scheme, which is expected to commence in the second quarter this year.

This phase distributes 10,000 baht to eligible recipients who registered for the scheme via the Tang Rat app.

The first phase of the scheme distributed cash to state welfare cardholders and those with disabilities, while the second phase helped those aged 60 and older.

The expectation is recipients in the third phase will not be able to withdraw cash from e-wallets, but can spend the money on goods sold by merchants registered with the Finance Ministry, he said.

Mr Julapun said other measures the subcommittee considered lift the property sector, while another eases people's living costs by capping the fare for mass transit electric trains at 20 baht per trip.

He said the mass transit fare plan would be implemented gradually, ranging from the short term to the long term, but declined to elaborate further.

The Thai economy is expected to grow by 3% on average, within a range of 2.5-3.5% this year, according to a forecast by the Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) on Jan 30.

The FPO said it is highly likely growth will reach 3.5% this year if five conditions are achieved, with one accelerating the launch of the third phase of the digital wallet scheme, which would increase GDP growth by 0.1%.