Tourism operators banking on Jurassic movie lure

Koh Kradan in Trang is featured in the upcoming "Jurassic World Rebirth" film.

Tourism operators are hopeful the new Jurassic franchise movie, which showcases southern Thailand's natural destinations, will attract tourists throughout the year, leading to calls for a management plan to brace for a visitor influx.

The trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth features many destinations in Krabi and Trang, such as Koh Kradan and Khao Phanom Bencha National Park. The movie is scheduled for release in July.

Kasmaporn Limpanapongthep, president of the Krabi Hotel Association, said the province is among the top three filming locations in Thailand, hosting film crews from The Hangover Part II and F9 The Fast Saga.

Ms Kasmaporn said the Jurassic film should lift hotel bookings by at least 10% from July, helping to fill vacant rooms during the low season.

Krabi has 10,000 to 20,000 accommodations, but typically records a 50-60% occupancy rate during the low season.

She said the upcoming film is expected to attract both domestic and foreign tourists, including families and those who love to explore natural sites.

The movie was filmed in areas less popular with tourists, such as Ao Luek and Ban Bakan village, which could draw visitors to new destinations, said Ms Kasmaporn.

As Krabi is promoting green and sustainable tourism, it is important for the government to market and manage journeys that are not harmful to nature, she said.

During the film shoot last year, hotels across the province recorded increased bookings. Five-star hotels were occupied by actors, while some independent hotels were transformed into production head offices.

Ms Kasmaporn said this film can be promoted in parallel with the new "Jurassic World: The Experience" attraction in Bangkok, which is slated to open by mid-year.

An outdoor movie festival is scheduled for Feb 15-16 at Krabi Maritime Resort, aiming to educate locals about opportunities in tourism and the film industry, she said.

Phithakphong Chaikhot, an advisor to the Trang Tourist Association, said although it is too early to forecast tourism revenue, the new film puts a global spotlight on the province.

As Trang has fewer hotels and less capacity to accommodate tourists than Krabi, he said both local authorities and operators must prepare to manage tourists' journeys efficiently.

Some hotel operators are concerned that more traffic might affect guests who prefer Trang for its tranquility, said Mr Phithakphong.

However, the provincial economy should benefit from the movie, especially local tour companies and boat services that can launch tours to follow the filming locations, he said.

Provincial authorities should improve transport and connectivity, speeding up the completion of Trang airport's expansion to increase traffic from the current tally of six daily domestic flights, according to Mr Phithakphong.

During this high season, he said most visitors are coming from the three southern border provinces, as well as Malaysians travelling via Hat Yai.

Udom Matsayawanigul, director of the Thailand Film Office, said the film was shot last year and was eligible for a 20% cash rebate.