Thai finance minister supports more US imports to reduce trade surplus

Listen to this article

Thai Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira (Photo: Government House)

Thailand's government supports increased US imports of necessary goods as a way to reduce the country's trade surplus with the United States, the finance minister said on Monday.

Authorities will also talk with US business people in Thailand to find ways to ease any impacts of US President Donald Trump's trade policies, Pichai Chunhavajira told reporters.

"This will help create understanding with the United States that most Thai exports to the country are investments by US companies based in Thailand," he said.

Thailand had a trade surplus last year of $35.4 billion with the United States, according to the commerce ministry. The United States was the kingdom’s largest export market last year, accounting for 18.3% of total shipments, or $54.96 billion. The commerce ministry has cited uncertainty over US trade policies as a challenge to increasing Thai exports.

Trump has ordered US federal agencies to complete comprehensive reviews of a range of trade issues by April 1, including analyses of persistent US trade deficits. He has imposed tariffs on China and signalled the 27-nation European Union would be his next target, but suspended his threat of 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada for 30 days.

Last week, a government official said US ethane imports would be increased by at least 1 million tons, starting from the second quarter, to try to reduce the trade surplus.

Mr Pichai also said the government wanted to drive economic growth to above 3% this year by accelerating investment, and said he supported the use of digital assets as funding sources to boost the economy.