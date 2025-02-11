Regional deal signed to combat PM2.5 pollution

Listen to this article

Mr Akanat (left) and Mr Koh during a meeting held on air quality issues in Singapore.

Thailand has signed an agreement with the entire membership of Asean to jointly deal with PM2.5, which is considered to be a transboundary haze.

The harmful levels of PM2.5, from domestic and overseas sources, can affect the image of Thailand as an investment destination in Southeast Asia, according to the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT).

The agreement is aimed at strengthening regional efforts to monitor and prevent the ultra-fine dust, which is produced by the burning of crop stubble and bushfires that can be blown across borders.

"Under the cooperation, we will exchange information on the PM2.5 situation and provide updates on technologies and measures to cope with the pollutants," said Industry Minister Akanat Promphan.

He was speaking after a visit to Singapore on Feb 6-7 where he met Koh Poh Koon, senior minister of state for sustainability and the environment, to discuss air pollution issues.

In Thailand, the government is struggling to control PM2.5 generated by sugar cane plantations. Many farmers prefer to harvest the crops by burning the crop stubble. Though this method is less time consuming than cutting fresh sugar cane, it releases a huge amount of PM2.5.

PM2.5 is particulate matter minute in size, measuring just 2.5 micrometres in diameter. At just 1/20th of the width of a human hair, PM2.5 can easily get lodged in people's lungs, causing serious breathing difficulties.

Mr Akanat said authorities are encouraging farmers to cut fresh sugar cane through price regulation. They deduct sugar cane prices by 30 baht per tonne if the crops are collected in a process that involves burning the crop stubble.

Up to 1.2 million rai of sugar cane are torched every year.

PM2.5 in Thailand also comes from forest fires and internal combustion engine-powered cars. The latter is a major source of the particles in big cities.

Without the correct measures to bring down the level of PM2.5 to safe levels, foreign investment may be affected.

"The air pollution can affect the image of Thailand as a production base for many industries as well as the state's efforts to attract more foreign investment," said Sumet Thangprasert, acting governor of the IEAT.

The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking recently suggested the government declare the PM2.5 issue a national agenda item for stronger and more urgent efforts to solve the problem.