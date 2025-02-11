Eastspring serves up strategy options

Eastspring Asset Management (Thailand) recommends investors apply a selective strategy for emerging equities and bond investments in 2025, a year anticipated to be marked by unpredictability and market volatility.

US tariff policies and economic developments in China are pressuring the investment landscape globally.

Despite these uncertainties, significant investment opportunities exist in Asia and other emerging markets and investors could capitalise on these trends, said Eastspring's chief executive Darabusp Pabhapote.

Chief investment officer Yingyong Chiaravutthi said the Thai equity market is being bolstered by a recovering tourism sector, increased government spending and potential fiscal stimulus measures.

The economy is expected to experience stronger growth in 2025 compared to last year, creating investment opportunities in select sectors.

"To navigate market fluctuations, defensive investment strategies including low-volatility assets, multi-asset portfolios and dividend-income-focused investments can help mitigate downside risks while providing stable long-term returns," said Mr Yingyong.

Besides, emerging trends, such as the shift from traditional industries to green technologies, present compelling investment prospects. Asian technology firms, particularly in the AI sector, remain attractive choices for investors looking to capitalise on innovation and growth, he added.

Bodin Puttinth, director of investment strategy at Eastspring, said the company recommends four key investment themes for 2025, the first being opportunities in Asian markets.

India and Japan, in particular, remain attractive for investors, he said, adding that the Indian economy continues to show a strong level of resilience while Japan is expected to benefit from rising domestic consumption.

The second theme is US equities as the US economy is projected to expand robustly, especially blue-chip companies.

Thirdly, a rate cut theme is recommended, with a focus on high quality fixed-income assets and flexible-duration investments offering attractive yield potential.

Finally, investors are urged to apply a defensive investment asset theme for risk management and stability.

The 2025 portfolio allocation for low-risk tolerance is 70% domestic fixed-income funds and 30% foreign fixed-income funds.

Moderate low-risk tolerance investors should invest 45% in domestic fixed-income funds, 30% foreign fixed-income funds, with the remaining 25% in global equity funds.

For moderate-risk tolerance investment, Eastspring recommends a 45% allocation to global equity funds, 25% to domestic fixed-income funds, 20% to foreign fixed-income funds and 5% each in Thai equity funds and alternative assets.

High-risk tolerance investors should focus 65% of their investments in global equity funds, 25% in domestic fixed-income funds and 5% each in Thai equity funds and alternative assets.

And for the highest-risk tolerance, 80% of the portfolio should be global equity funds, with 10% each in Thai equity funds and alternative assets.

Ms Darabusp said Eastspring's strategic focus this year is to expand the client base, particularly targeting younger investors who are increasingly focused on financial planning.

To this end, the company is introducing ready-to-use investment products designed for beginners, providing simple and convenient entry points into the world of investing.

The firm also plans to strengthen partnerships with domestic and international allies, broaden its distribution channels and continue tailoring products to suit all investment scenarios.

By doing so, Eastspring aims to meet the needs of both experienced and novice investors while enabling them to achieve their financial goals with confidence, she noted.

Last year, the company recorded exceptional growth across core business segments, outpacing industry benchmarks including mutual funds, provident funds and private funds, said Ms Darabusp.