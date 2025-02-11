Candidate put forward for Bank of Thailand chair role

The Finance Ministry has nominated Somchai Sujjapongse, a former finance permanent secretary, as a candidate for chairman of the Bank of Thailand's board.

Thailand's Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said Mr Somchai would be able to present the other side of the economic picture to the central bank.

Mr Pichai said Mr Somchai has strong knowledge in the field of fiscal policy and has a macroeconomic background. If he is appointed as chairman of the central bank, he would be able to see both fiscal and monetary views.

Mr Pichai added that although the chairman of the central bank has no authority to direct monetary, interest rate or inflation policies, he believes Mr Somchai would be able to present the other side of the economic picture to the central bank's relevant subcommittees for their consideration in making policy decisions.

Mr Somchai served as finance permanent secretary from Oct 1, 2015, to May 1, 2018.

Throughout his career at the Finance Ministry, Mr Somchai held several positions, including director-general of the Customs Department, director of the State Enterprise Policy Office, and director of the Fiscal Policy Office.

The ministry previously proposed Kittiratt Na-Ranong, a former finance minister and commerce minister, as well as a former managing director of the Stock Exchange of Thailand, for the role of chairman of the board of the central bank.

However, objections were raised as to whether Mr Kittiratt's qualifications were in conflict with the Bank of Thailand Act, which requires candidates to be out of political office for at least a year.

Mr Kittiratt recently served as chief advisor to former premier Srettha Thavisin. The ministry referred the matter to the Council of State for review, which concluded it was a political position, forcing the ministry to find another candidate.