PDPC touts zero data leakage priority

Listen to this article

Suraphong: Four strategic moves

The newly appointed secretary-general of the Personal Data Protection Committee (PDPC) has outlined its priority of driving a mission of "zero data leakage".

This involves four strategic moves, comprising preventive measures, protection measures, collaboration and technology development, according to Pol Col Suraphong Plengkham, secretary-general of PDPC.

He added that he would continue to drive the PDPC to the international level, continuing the proactive personal data protection policy, implementing strict measures to prevent data leakage and aiming to push Thailand to international standards.

Prior to his current post, Pol Col Suraphong was director of the PDPC's inspection and supervision division.

He was promoted to his current position, replacing Wetang Phuangsup, the acting secretary-general.

Pol Col Suraphong's expertise is in law, with more than 20 years' experience in management work in this field.

He said the PDPC would continue to seriously focus on raising the level of personal data protection in Thailand to be on par with international standards.

The preventive measures are to strengthen PDPC Eagle Eye, the PDPC's data leakage monitoring centre, to be able to detect violations via electronic systems more quickly and accurately, as well as set a goal to inspect no fewer than 50,000 data leaks by fiscal 2025.

In addition, the PDPC would increase the capacity of the PDPA Center, the PDPC's complaint centre, to be able to handle problems effectively, and expand the service centre to 10 locations nationwide to facilitate people to have access to personal data protection.

When it comes to protection measures, the PDPC is to strictly enforce personal data protection measures with government and private agencies and promote the Trust Mark as a certification mark for personal data protection standards to assure people and the business sector that the standards are in line with international requirements.

In addition, the PDPC would assign 7,850 local administrative organisations to appoint personal data protection officers.

Pol Col Suraphong said the PDPC would drive collaborative measures with related parties to create a network of cooperation with organisations in Thailand and overseas to take Thailand's personal data protection progress in the same direction as international standards.

Meanwhile, it would accelerate the dissemination of knowledge and create awareness among people at all levels to understand the importance of personal data protection, reduce the risk of violations and cybercrime, and develop training courses for relevant agencies and the general public.

Finally, the PDPC would accelerate technology development to improve the law and the PDPC's organisational structure to be efficient and up-to-date, supporting changes in technology.

This tech development would include the development of a digital system to increase the ability to supervise and enforce laws quickly and prepare to join APEC's CBPR (Cross-Border Privacy Rules) to expand international cooperation, pushing Thailand to become a centre for personal data protection in the region.

"We are committed to creating a safe future for personal data by moving forward to develop the organisation to be a model for data protection that the public and business sector can trust with strict measures and clear strategies, aiming to create a strong data protection shield, reduce the risk of cybercrime, and strengthen confidence in Thailand's digital economy, stepping firmly towards international s tandards to finally reach the goal of data leakage to zero," he added.