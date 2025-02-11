SIM registration rule will shrink Thai mobile market

But move is positive for efforts to combat fraud and tighten national security, says BMI

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) is introducing new biometric authentication measures for SIM card registration to combat unauthorised SIM cards and online scams. The regulator is also cracking down on unauthorised SIM dealers, with violators facing severe penalties.

We believe the development will certainly have an impact on our mobile subscriber forecasts for Thailand, given the country's large base of prepaid SIM cards (over 50% of all subscribers) that would be exposed to the registration mandate.

Our current projections are for 2025 to end with 94 million mobile subscriptions but now we anticipate a 19% contraction that would bring the market to 77.8 million.

Our forecast is largely informed by the fact that the penetration rate of mobile subscribers per every 100 people should be brought closer to 100% once the SIM registration mandate closes.

According to our current estimates, Thailand has a mobile penetration rate close to 140%. Post-SIM registration, we expect this to fall to 111% as lawful multi-SIM usage practices may still be widespread.

We note that our contraction expectations will be revised throughout the year, largely due to the unpredictable nature of SIM registration exercises, which in the Philippines resulted in a 25% mobile market contraction in 2024. Deadline extensions, amendments to the legislation and the intensity of multi-SIM ownership risk are all downsides to the accuracy of our projection.

Over the long term, the market is expected to rebound towards a penetration rate of 131% in 2034, equivalent to 91.6 million subscribers. Some emerging markets have introduced multiple SIM registration exercises in recent years, so it may be the case that our forecasts would need to revised further.

Biometric SIM registration is a market-growth risk we see becoming more widespread over the course of the decade. Telecoms regulators are increasingly resorting to SIM registration mandates as a fist tool to combat fraud and scams.

These regulations also introduce some degree of risk for operators, who would incur additional costs to verify their subscribers and ensure their mobile base complies with NBTC rules.

This, however, is a short-term squeeze on margins due to the temporary nature of SIM registration mandates. Concurrently, failure to comply with the NBTC's guidelines may cause mobile network operators to incur substantial fines.