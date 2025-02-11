More flights through Thai airports under new summer schedule

Listen to this article

More flights are expected through all main airports in Thailand, led by Suvarnabhumi, during the summer schedule. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Thailand will see more flights through its airports under the new flying schedule for the northern summer, starting next month.

The nation's main gateway, Suvarnabhumi airport, has confirmations for 1,202 flight slots a day, out of a full capacity of 1,930 daily slots, Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said on Tuesday, citing figures from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT).

According to the minister, this is a 16% rise on the pre-covid 19 period.

The northern summer schedule for all airlines this year runs from March 30 to Oct 28.

Don Mueang airport has received bookings for 745 of 1,222 daily slots, down almost 3% on the pre-covid year.

Chiang Mai airport has 444 slots and 240 flights have been confirmed, a 17% increase, the minister said.

Phuket airport had bookings for 340 of 424 slots during the seven-month span, a 7% rise.

Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai and Phuket are operated by Airports of Thailand Plc, which also administers the airports in Hat Yai and Chiang Rai.

The Department of Airports, which oversees other state-owned airports, has confirmations for 1,682 international flight slots, a 43% increase, and 25,395 domestic slots, 6% growth, during the same period.

CAAT determines the number of flight slots allocated at all Thai airports during the summer and winter schedules.