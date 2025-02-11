Cabinet approves aid for non-bank debtors

Instalments and interest rates to be cut for 3 years, lenders to be compensated for losses

A consumer receives advice at the Bank of Thailand-backed Debt Clinic at Money Expo 2024 in July last year.

The Thai cabinet on Tuesday approved support for non-bank debtors, as the government tries to tackle stubbornly high household debt that has been a drag on the economy.

To encourage non-bank lenders to participate, soft loans worth 50 billion baht will be available for three years to help offset their losses, said Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul.

The support will include reducing instalment payments by 30% and a 10% cut in interest rates for three years, he said.

The assistance will apply to debtors with car loans not exceeding 800,000 baht, motorcycle loans of up to 50,000 baht and personal loans with a total credit limit of up to 200,000 baht, Mr Paopoom said.

Borrowers with bad loans of up to 5,000 baht will be allowed to repay only 10% to settle the debt, he added

The move follows support measures introduced earlier to tackle household debt, which was 16.3 trillion baht as of the end of September 2024, or 89% of gross domestic product, among the highest ratios in Asia.

Of the total debt amount, 65.4% was provided by banks and the rest by non-banks.

In December, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said household debt levels were too high and should come down to a ratio of 70% of GDP.

The high debt has restrained government efforts to boost Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy, which Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said last month could grow by only 2.9% or less this year.