Welcome Change story2

Leveraging information to drive digital transformation and address management challenges.

The key to unlocking a competitive edge. The Asia-Pacific region, whose workers account for approximately 50 percent of the world's labour force, clearly demonstrates that "people" and "information" are key drivers of corporate competitiveness. Yet, a critical challenge for businesses—one that extends far beyond this region—is to create an environment in which their “people” can fully leverage this "information.” Since its days as Fuji Xerox, FUJIFILM Business Innovation has consistently supported corporate reform by maximising the value of information and enabling seamless communication. Discover our digital transformation strategy, which is to optimise information-handling to enhance any business.

Digital transformation: An integral part of every business.

Transforming information processing can unlock new levels of creativity in business operations. Shiro Kikuchi, Corporate Vice President of FUJIFILM Business Innovation, explains, "Our cloud system's real strength is its ability to continually evolve, allowing us to quickly and flexibly meet the changing needs and demands that arise after implementation."

"Since my early days at Fuji Xerox, I’ve come to see information not just as data on paper but as a crucial corporate asset in all forms of communication—an ethos we've upheld for over 60 years," says Shiro Kikuchi, Corporate Vice President of FUJIFILM Business Innovation. He elaborates, "In many companies, a significant portion of work hours is consumed by information processing. At our company, we regard all aspects of information management in office operations—whether conducted on-site or remotely—as a vital business domain. Our focus is on leveraging digital transformation to streamline processes, eliminate errors, and achieve unparalleled efficiency through standardisation and consistency.

Creating an environment where everyone can unlock their full potential and apply their talents to creative, effective work is a crucial global need, especially in the Asia-Pacific region. FUJIFILM Business Innovation leads the charge in innovative solutions, with offerings like the state-of-the-art digital workspace FUJIFILM IWpro. This platform effortlessly connects teams both within and beyond the organisation, centralising information in a cloud-based system and revolutionising communication and collaboration. Kikuchi emphasises, "The best solutions in the world aren’t always the right ones for our customers. What truly matters is understanding each customer’s unique requirements - including their country, culture and industry specific needs—and providing tailored, timely solutions that consistently support their efforts to overcome challenges"

Showcasing a company's hidden assets: A powerful way to unlock and maximise the value of information. Kikuchi emphasises that, in recent years, new challenges have surfaced in business information handling. "Information is the repository for a company’s know-how and DNA—a truly invaluable asset for its growth. Yet, as face-to-face interaction occurs less often in business communications, passing this knowledge and DNA on to the next generation has become more difficult. FUJIFILM Business Innovation is dedicated to bridging this generation gap and making an impact in this area."

Information can be a game changer for businesses. To fully unlock its value, however, it is crucial to create the right environment for those ready to harness its power. FUJIFILM’s vision—maximising the value of information—isn’t just about handling data but also about transforming company culture.

A partner committed to growing your business together. One of our clients took on the challenge of transforming its business quality and corporate culture by rethinking its information management and streamlining its processes. Sangetsu Corporation, a global leader in interior products, collaborated with FUJIFILM Business Innovation to modernise its management of trade documents—documents that had to be stored for seven years under international regulations. Wataru Tsunoda, Manager of Sangetsu’s Global Business Unit, explains, "For companies conducting business across multiple countries, a respect for diverse cultures and values is essential. Instead of acting on our own values for the sake of convenience, we must adapt to the environment we are in and be willing to change our approach in order to benefit both the business and the company itself. This attitude is key to growing a business. As we evolved, having a partner company support us along the way was crucial to the success of the project." FUJIFILM Business Innovation has been the driving force behind Sangetsu’s business transformation, facilitating continuous innovation in information management, from multifunction devices to those on the cutting edge. After years of partnership and a shared commitment to adapting in an evolving business landscape, a deep trust has been established between the two organisations.

Wataru Tsunoda, Manager of the Global Business Unit in the Global Business Division at Sangetsu Corporation, said, “As the company looks to expand its business globally, the effective leveraging of information by management becomes crucial. In this endeavour, I am proud to partner with FUJIFILM Business Innovation and hope to discover more innovative solutions together.”

Responding to requests quickly and effectively.

Tomoko Hinoue, Manager of Sangetsu’s Global Business Division and leader of the ground team, also shares her thoughts on FUJIFILM Business Innovation: “Over seven years, we accumulated an enormous amount of paper documents on exports and product information that we had to print and store. To ensure the success of this project—accelerating digitisation and achieving greater transparency across the company—we had to change our established culture and ensure that all employees understood and appreciated the benefits of that change. FUJIFILM Business Innovation demonstrated a clear understanding of our operations and responded to our questions and support requests quickly and effectively. Even when new services were introduced, the integration between systems was seamless and the solution closely aligned with the needs of those working on the ground." The key is the effectiveness of the first steps toward improvement. A partner like FUJIFILM Business Innovation, which consistently supports companies as they address their challenges, provides significant reassurance.

Tomoko Hinoue, Global Business Division Manager at Sangetsu Corporation explains, "I want to continually gather feedback from the field and use it to create a better corporate environment. With FUJIFILM Business Innovation, I believe I can achieve this."

Unprecedented evolution for the Asia-Pacific region.