True, GalaxySpace form partnership

Listen to this article

Mr Manat, right, and Mr Xu signed the MoU regarding the partnership on the joint study, research and development of LEO satellite internet technology in Thailand.

True Corporation has jumped into the space technology business, forging a partnership with GalaxySpace, a Chinese company in the low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite internet industry.

The collaboration aims to enhance Thailand's digital telecom infrastructure and improve the sector's competitiveness, driving the country's digital economy, according to True.

True recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GalaxySpace to conduct joint studies, exchanging knowledge as well as developing and validating information and telecom technologies.

The MoU covers collaboration on LEO satellite broadband communication technology, convergence solutions for space-based networks and terrestrial networks, and direct-to-cell (D2C) satellite communication technology and innovation on hardware development.

The pact also covers a business case analysis of the space industry, satellite use cases and applications in Thailand.

Manat Manavutiveth, chief executive of True, said LEO satellite technology represents a major advancement in global communications, driving transformative changes in both social and economic sectors worldwide.

"True is committed to upgrading the country's digital telecom infrastructure to improve the quality of life for Thais, enhance our business competitiveness and strengthen Thailand's digital economy," said Mr Manat.

"We believe the outcomes derived from joint studies, research and sharing of experiences and expertise between the two companies will lead to the creation of innovative LEO satellite technology services that will create significant changes and benefits for Thais and the country in the future."

Xu Ming, founder, chairman and chief executive of GalaxySpace, said the strategic partnership with True represents another step in its global market exploration of satellite internet and advancement of LEO satellite technology.

GalaxySpace built China's first LEO satellite broadband communication test constellation dubbed Mini Spider, which has completed multiple groundbreaking validations, he said.

"In March 2024, we carried out China's first overseas LEO broadband satellite internet trials in Thailand with our local partners. GalaxySpace is accelerating the development and validation of D2C satellite technology," said Mr Xu.

He said Thailand offers a dynamic business environment and significant market potential, making it a priority market for the company in Southeast Asia.

Mr Xu said the collaboration with True will expedite the research and service validation of D2C satellite technology, as well as promote the innovative applications of LEO satellite internet in maritime, agriculture, education and connected vehicles sectors across Thailand and the region, driving industry upgrades.

As a rapidly evolving industry, commercial space is propelling the global economy through innovation and market-driven applications, showcasing immense growth potential and a promising future, he said.