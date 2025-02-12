Premier requests study of Trump's policies

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has ordered preparations to address the impact of Donald Trump's trade policies during his second term as US president.

Speaking after the cabinet meeting on Tuesday, government spokesman Jirayu Huangsub said the premier ordered a study of trade measures with the US as Trump is expected to announce more tariff barriers that could negatively affect Thai agricultural and electronics exports.

The government established the US Trade Policy Task Force on Jan 6 to analyse, strategise and prepare Thai trade policies with the US, ensuring a clear direction that maximises trade and investment benefits for the country.

The permanent commerce secretary chairs this task force, with participation from the Board of Investment, the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry, the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the Commerce Ministry.

The prime minister directed the task force, along with the Agriculture and Defence ministries, to accelerate the assessment of the advantages, disadvantages and countermeasures for trade and investment negotiations to present to the cabinet at the next session.

According to Mr Jirayu, following Ms Paetongtarn's official visit to China, she instructed expedited projects related to that country.

For instance, the Transport Ministry was directed to accelerate the construction of the first phase of the high-speed rail project, then proceed with the second phase, linking Nakhon Ratchasima and Nong Khai, which was recently approved by the cabinet.

This rail project aims to enhance seamless, fast and safe transport for both passengers and goods, said Mr Jirayu.

Greater coordination with relevant parties on the Land Bridge project must also be expedited to ensure concrete implementation, according to the prime minister.

In addition, Ms Paetongtarn instructed the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the Interior Ministry, the Digital Economy and Society Ministry and national security agencies to urgently collaborate with Chinese authorities to combat transnational online crime.

Regarding agricultural products, the premier ordered the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry to speed up the establishment of a Thailand-China Joint Working Group to develop standards and agreements on mutually acceptable procedures for the inspection and clearance of agricultural products, including plant products, livestock (beef cattle), and fisheries, ensuring swift implementation.