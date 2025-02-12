Minister seeks stronger US trade ties

Mr Pichai, third from left, met with Adrian Smith, centre, who chairs the trade subcommittee of the House Ways and Means Committee, at Cannon House Office Building in Washington DC.

The commerce minister has called on the US to strengthen trade relations and recognise Thailand as an integral part of its supply chain and a key manufacturing hub in the region.

During his US visit from Feb 4-8, Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan urged the US to support Thailand in becoming a part of the American supply chain, particularly in technology industries such as semiconductors and printed circuit boards, as well as being a regional medical hub.

He also sought policy-level support from the US to maintain trade relations between the two countries.

During the trip, he met with members of Congress and high-ranking government officials, such as Representatives Robert Aderholt, Tracey Mann and Adrian Smith, who chairs the trade subcommittee of the House Ways and Means Committee.

He also met with Senators Mike Lee, Tammy Duckworth and Pete Ricketts of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The discussions highlighted Thailand's crucial role as a key US ally in the Indo-Pacific, showcasing the country's recent signing of the Thailand-Efta free trade agreement (FTA) and ongoing negotiations for FTAs with the EU, United Arab Emirates, South Korea and Canada.

These developments enhance Thailand's competitiveness in global markets.

Mr Pichai said Thailand's energy infrastructure is well-suited for sectors such as data centres and artificial intelligence, which have already drawn investments from major American firms like Google, Microsoft and Amazon.

Additionally, he had discussions with American businesses through the US Chamber of Commerce and the US-Asean Business Council, engaging 26 prominent companies, including Nasdaq, FedEx, PepsiCo, IBM, Apple, Intel, Visa, Boeing and Amazon.

He said the government has prioritised creating investment opportunities and attracting global investors to establish production bases in Thailand.

In addition, the Treaty of Amity provides exclusive privileges to US businesses, allowing 100% ownership in Thailand, a benefit not extended to other countries.

Mr Pichai said US private sector representatives have a favourable view of Thailand as a significant ally and an ideal production base in the region.

He encouraged American firms to invest further in key industries in Thailand such as pharmaceuticals, energy, digital technology and agrifood.