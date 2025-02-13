Single life dents romance outlays

Changing lifestyles lead to reduced spending on weddings and flowers, writes Kuakul Mornkum

Listen to this article

A bride throws her bouquet into a group of unmarried women at the reception.

Many Thais are choosing to remain single, which some attribute to new social values, a lack of financial readiness or simply mismatched expectations.

This trend is affecting businesses related to romance, such as wedding planners and florists.

Rise of singles

In 2023, one-fifth of Thais were single, according to a survey by the National Statistical Office.

For the reproductive age group spanning 15-49, which makes up 40.9% of the population, the majority live in urban areas.

The rise in single status is attributed to several factors, including shifting social norms and emerging lifestyles such as the "Single Income, No Kids" (SINK) trend.

Individuals embracing the SINK lifestyle often prioritise personal happiness through spending on travel, beauty, housing and dining experiences, the survey noted.

Others are waiting for love, but feel they are not financially ready for marriage. This group is cautious, believing that entering a marriage without being fully prepared might limit their opportunities in other aspects of life.

The report also highlighted a growing concern over mismatched expectations. Many singles are setting higher standards for a "perfect" partner, specifically in terms of height, income and past relationships.

In addition, longer working hours among singles can hinder their chances of meeting suitable partners.

Wedding culture

Setthawut Naruemityarn, operator of Wedding is "ME" planning service, said despite Thailand's sluggish economy, many couples, particularly those with higher spending power, are still choosing to tie the knot.

However, he said there is a noticeable trend towards lower overall spending per wedding.

The majority of clients for Wedding is "ME" are Thai couples, and the company has observed a shift towards smaller, more intimate weddings, reflecting changes in Thai wedding culture.

Decades ago, the parents of couples typically were from the baby boomer generation, born between 1946 and 1964.

They were from an era focused on social status and career achievements, said Mr Setthawut.

"This generation was proud to invest in their children's weddings," he said.

In those days, Mr Setthawut said many couples may have found the notion of hosting hundreds or even a thousand guests overwhelming.

Now these couples are the parents to Generation Y and Z, born between the early 1980s and the early 2010s.

These parents are keen to avoid the same overwhelming experiences and are open to changing wedding traditions to better suit their children's preferences, he said.

Today Thai couples embrace Western influences in their celebrations. They often prefer smaller gatherings, typically around 100 guests, said Mr Setthawut.

"As wedding sizes become more modest, we can expect reduced demand for food and beverages, along with lower expenses for decor," he said.

In addition, wedding venues are likely to shift from luxurious hotel ballrooms to cozier spaces such as restaurants, cafes or beachfront locations.

Buying flowers

Thonglor Kulabsawat, owner of Toi Flower Shop, said younger generations are buying fewer flowers than those in the past.

Instead, they often prefer gifting lifestyle accessories.

To adapt to evolving preferences and trends in floral arrangements, her shop learned new techniques, refreshed floral designs and worked to stay ahead of market demand, she said.

Among young people, lifestyle trends have changed significantly, with more individuals opting to remain single, forgoing marriage and children, and instead choosing to raise pets, said Ms Thonglor.

This shift may result in fewer opportunities for floral purchases, she said.

Despite this, Ms Thonglor remains optimistic about the business's future.

She said she believes as younger individuals mature, take on more responsibilities and broaden their social networks, the occasions for buying flowers will naturally increase.