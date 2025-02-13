New system flags bogus business addresses

Public can check for possible misuse on Department of Business Development website

The Department of Business Development (DBD) has launched a new system to verify the registered head office address of legal business entities.

Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the DBD, said the system is now available to members of the public.

Individuals can check to see whether their address has been used to register a legal entity without their consent.

She urged anyone experiencing this problem to report the case immediately, as this initiative aims to protect the public and prevent potential harm.

To use the service, members of the public go to the DBD website, select the "hot service" section, and choose the option for verifying the registered headquarters of legal entities.

After entering the relevant address information, users should click the search button.

If the address has been registered to a legal entity, the system will provide the basic details, including the business's registration number, the name of the entity, and the address of its registered headquarters.

If the user of the service discovers their address has been used without their permission, they can request verification of the registered headquarters, said Mrs Auramon.

The request must come from the homeowner, property owner or location owner, who will need to provide several documents including a copy of the house registration document (for homeowners), a land title deed (for property owners), a copy of the individual's ID card, any lease agreements or cancellation documents if applicable, a location map and contact information.

She said for legal entities identified as lacking a valid registered address, the department will indicate in the system that the entity has "No address as registered".

This information will also appear on certification documents and in the DBD Datawarehouse+ system, aiming to prevent potential business risks and alert people to refrain from engaging with such entities.

In addition, the DBD is holding a public hearing regarding the requirement for written consent before a location can be used as a registered business address.

This initiative aims to improve the registration process by implementing stricter verification measures.

The results of the hearing are expected by the middle of next month, according to the department.

Mrs Auramon said the hearing follows complaints from the public regarding scams, in which criminals have used registered legal entities to deceive victims into transferring sums of money.

Investigations revealed some entities did not have the registered address as claimed, and property owners had not provided consent for their address to be used.