Thai hotel room rate growth leads world

Hotel room rates in Thailand rose last year by an average of 15% from 2023, making it the only country to achieve double-digit growth, according to SiteMinder, an e-commerce platform that helps hotels sell rooms on their own websites and through third parties.

The company's Hotel Booking Trends report, based on more than 125 million reservations -- the largest volume of hotel reservations from any single platform -- shows that the average daily rate (ADR) in Thailand increased to 5,377 baht from 4,648 baht in 2023. Rates peaked in December, reaching 6,460 baht per occupied room, marking an 11% increase compared to the same period in the previous year.

The growth reflected the country's successful response to heightened demand among international travellers, said SiteMinder. Thai hotels led Asia in international arrivals, with foreign guests accounting for 77% of total check-ins, well above the global average of 48%. Only Austria had a higher percentage of foreign check-ins.

Among the other findings from the report:

Travellers who stayed at Thai properties booked their stays further in advance, with the average lead time reaching 27 days -- the longest in Asia and approaching the 29-day booking window observed in 2019.

Strengthening Thailand's status as a premier leisure destination, local properties ranked fifth globally for the longest stays, with over 15% of bookings lasting three nights or more. This is higher than the 11% global average, following counterparts in Portugal (21%) and Colombia, Mexico and Spain (18% each).

While December remained Thailand's busiest month, Thai properties relied less on the last month of the year for annual arrivals. Guest volumes during the cool months of 2024 rose compared to the same period the previous year, reflecting a more balanced distribution of visitors during the country's peak period.

CONFIDENCE RETURNING

"The rise in average room rates in Thailand, coupled with the strong resurgence of international guests, suggests not only a lucrative year for Thai properties, but a local hotel industry that is thriving amid bolstered confidence to travel in the country," said Supakrit Phansomboon, country manager for Thailand at SiteMinder.

"To stay competitive and relevant, hotels need to be dynamic and what our data shows is that hotels in Thailand both recognised and achieved this in 2024.

"With longer booking windows, extended hotel stays and steadier visitor volumes year-round, Thai hotels are now in a clearer position to be more responsive to new opportunities that can optimise their revenue.

"For instance, our research tells us that the appetite to travel for events is at an all-time high, and that travellers are willing to spend on experiences that matter. By leveraging market intelligence, Thai hoteliers can capitalise on these trends and stay firmly on the side of success as the industry undergoes transformative change."

The Top 12 hotel booking sources for Thai properties, based on the total gross revenue they generated via the SiteMinder platform in 2024, were:

1. Booking.com

2. Agoda

3. Hotel websites (direct bookings)

4. Expedia Group

5. Trip.com

6. Hotelbeds

7. Tiket.com

8. Goibibo & MakeMyTrip

9. Traveloka

10. WebBeds

11. Klook

12. TBOHolidays

The growth in international check-ins, led predominantly by Asian guests, propelled Klook -- popular among travellers from markets such as Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and the Philippines -- to debut as a top revenue-generating channel in Thailand.

Meanwhile, Trip.com's consistent performance underscores China's position as Thailand's largest source market, further buoyed by the introduction of visa exemptions for Chinese travellers in early 2024.

HOTEL WEBSITES GAIN

Notably, hotel websites reclaimed their place in the top three, surpassing Expedia after being overtaken the previous year. This aligns with the global finding by SiteMinder that hotel websites performed strongly last year, generating an average of $519 per booking -- 8.5% higher than the previous year and outpacing the average booking value generated by online travel agents by more than 60% at $320.

"Travellers who book directly typically choose higher-value rooms, stay longer and add extras," said Mr Supakrit. "Each of these factors represents a significant opportunity for hotels to provide those exclusive deals travellers are looking for, and our findings show that many hotels are doing this effectively."

"This definitely doesn't mean hoteliers should ignore third-party channels in 2025; they offer reach that's unique and unmatched, as well as simplicity, which their continued dominance in Thailand's Top 12 lists of hotel booking revenue-makers shows.

"But what our findings highlight is the importance of hotels providing travellers an easy booking experience that includes smooth payments and strong security, just as third-party channels do so well."