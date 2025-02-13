Grab appoints Chantsuda Thananitayaudom as Country Head of Grab Thailand

Grab, a leading superapp in Southeast Asia, today announced the appointment of Chantsuda Thananitayaudom as Country Head of Grab Thailand, effective April 1, 2025. She succeeds Worachat Luxkanalode, who is leaving the role to pursue other challenges in his career. This leadership transition aligns with the company’s long-term succession plan, reflecting its commitment to nurturing local talent in the digital business.

Chantsuda will lead Grab Thailand, setting the strategic direction for business development and expansion across its mobility, deliveries, financial services, and enterprise solutions businesses. She will also drive the company’s GrabForGood mission, using technology to improve lives and create positive social and environmental change. Her priorities will include strengthening Grab’s leadership position, building a sustainable ecosystem for all stakeholders, including drivers and merchant-partners, and advancing the company's triple-bottom-line commitment.

Chantsuda joined Grab in 2018 as the Country Marketing Head for Grab Thailand, where she was responsible for leading strategic marketing priorities and brand-building efforts. She played a pivotal role in establishing GrabFood as a top-of-mind and most trusted brand, securing the No.1 Brand Thailand award for five consecutive years. Her extensive experience and outstanding contributions led to expanded roles and responsibilities, leading the Partnerships Team in 2021 to drive new growth opportunities with key strategic partners; scaling GrabMart service in 2022; overseeing the Commercial Team in 2023 to drive business growth across both B2C and B2B segments; and managing financial services in 2024.

Prior to joining Grab, Chantsuda held senior leadership roles in marketing and e-commerce at Unilever, a global leader in the FMCG sector. She served as Head of E-Commerce for Unilever Thailand and Head of Marketing for Unilever Laos, where she played a key role in shaping strategic policies and driving brand growth. She also served as Brand Manager for ice-cream business, where she was instrumental in the success of Cornetto in Thailand.