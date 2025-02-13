Siam.AI to invest B70bn to expand Thailand AI infrastructure

Siam.AI Cloud, Bangkok based artificial intelligence (AI) cloud provider, plans to invest 70 billion baht this year on the expansion of its AI-ready infrastructure to turn Thailand into an AI hub in Southeast Asia.

Earlier, the Board of Investment (BoI) approved its investment of 3.2 billion baht to establish AI cloud infrastructure in Chonburi and Phathumtani provinces.

"We have already invested 10 billion baht in AI-ready infrastructure to provide AI cloud services and emphasise Thailand as an AI hub," said Ratanaphon Wongnapachant, the company’s chief executive and a nephew of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

Of a total of 10 billion baht, 7 billion baht was invested in a Nvidia GB200 NVL72 super computer module.

The deployment of such a module will empower businesses, research institutions, and government agencies with the most advanced AI and high-performance computing capabilities, accelerating innovation across industries such as healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and smart cities, according to the company.

The module will be hosted at ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (Thailand) STT Bangkok 1.

Siam AI becomes the first Nvidia Cloud Provider (NCP) in Asia to receive such a module. This milestone underscores Siam AI’s commitment to building Thailand’s AI sovereignty cloud, ensuring local enterprises and the public sector have access to world-class computing power without reliance on foreign cloud providers, the company said.

This investment of 7 billion baht is expected to get a return on investment within 18 months, said Mr Ratanaphon.

Moreover, the company is preparing to seek partnerships to build its own data centres totalling 200 megawatts (MW), of which 100 MW will be in the first phase.

A source who requested anonymity said the company is expected to partner with Dubai's Damac to build the data centre in the first phase.

In a related matter, Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, on Feb 13 announced the launch of its second data center in Thailand. The addition aims to increase local capacity in response to the rising demand for cloud computing services, particularly in supporting generative AI applications, while supporting the government's initiatives for fostering digital innovation and sustainable technology development.

Alibaba Cloud launched its first data center in Thailand in 2022.

Following the inauguration of this new data center, Alibaba Cloud now operates 86 availability zones across 28 regions globally, solidifying its position as a leading cloud service provider in Southeast Asia, the company said.