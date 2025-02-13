Restaurants back easing Thailand's booze laws

Eateries support the government’s review of the ban on alcohol sales in the afternoon as it could benefit restaurants and convenience stores, said the Thai Restaurant Association.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra ordered a study of the prohibition on the sale of alcoholic beverages from 2pm to 5pm, as well as the ban on Buddhist holy days, to see how they affect tourism.

Thaniwan Kulmongkol, president of the Thai Restaurant Association, is in favour of relaxing alcohol sale laws during these hours.

She said Thailand’s economy relies heavily on tourism and collaboration across all sectors is essential to strike a balance between alcohol sales and minimising any adverse effects.

“A relaxation of alcohol regulations is what eateries, especially those in tourist areas, have long supported,” said Ms Thaniwan.

She said lifting the restrictions on alcohol sales during designated hours and Buddhist holy days would benefit restaurants, convenience stores and department stores.

Restaurateurs face challenges when some entertainment venues close on significant Buddhist holy days because of restrictions on alcohol sales, said Ms Thaniwan.

She said she doubts the ban effectively curbs alcohol consumption.

Customers often bring their own alcohol to restaurants even when sales are prohibited, complicating efforts by restaurants to regulate consumption.

Furthermore, customers frequently place orders for alcohol just before the restrictions come into effect, continuing to drink afterward.

Ms Thaniwan said the ban on alcohol sales from 2-5pm affects daytime restaurants, convenience store chains and mall shops.

She said Thailand already has regulations governing alcohol sales, such as the 2008 Alcoholic Beverage Control Act that prohibits sales at petrol stations, and there are also laws against drinking and driving.

Kawee Sakawee, chairman of the Thai Alcohol Beverage Business Association, said the current ban on alcohol sales during certain hours diminishes the experience for tourists who may not be aware of these regulations.

Lifting the ban could benefit the alcoholic beverage industry and bolster tourism, he said.

For instance, tourists visiting breweries and vineyards may find it impossible to purchase alcohol as souvenirs if they arrive when the sales ban is in effect, said Mr Kawee.

Regarding regulations forbidding alcohol sales to individuals under 20 years old, he said this is an ethical obligation and restaurants must comply with this law.

“If retailers responsibly manage the sale of alcoholic beverages, people under 20 can still be prevented from buying alcohol regardless of time restrictions,” said Mr Kawee.