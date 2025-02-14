Premier touts draft AI regulation

Listen to this article

The government is drafting Thailand's first law on artificial intelligence, aiming to adopt and regulate AI technology to strengthen businesses and the economy, says Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

She said the new law will ensure users can enjoy the full benefits of AI and use the technology responsibly.

"AI will become a key tool in driving businesses and developing industries. We want the law to support the use of AI in manufacturing and trade," said Ms Paetongtarn, adding the draft should be completed soon.

The premier was speaking at the FTI Expo, organised by the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) and running four days until Saturday, highlighting technological updates in the Thai industrial sector, business matching and forums on environmentally friendly manufacturing.

Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the FTI, said the federation is preparing an AI roadmap with guidelines for the manufacturing sector to get better use out of AI technology, which should become a powerful tool to develop industries.

AI will help manufacturers analyse factors that determine or affect product quality, prices and business growth, leading to improved return on investment, he said.

The FTI also set up a new unit to promote innovations in the manufacturing sector to help entrepreneurs better manage costs, increase competitiveness and align with global trends.

"We will work with the Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Ministry to support our new unit," said Mr Kriengkrai.

Meanwhile, Ms Paetongtarn said the government needs to do a better job supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, which comprise 75% of all businesses in Thailand.

Expo participants also shared their views on a low-carbon economy. Kongkrapan Intarajang, president of national oil and gas conglomerate PTT Plc, said the company wants to focus on hydrogen fuels and carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology to achieve a net-zero target, a balance between greenhouse gas emissions and absorption.

PTT is involved in oil and gas production as well as petrochemicals, which means a net-zero target will be difficult, but he said hydrogen fuels and CCS technology will help.

Subsidiary PTT Exploration and Production Plc (PTTEP) plans to use CCS technology at its Arthit gas field in the Gulf of Thailand in 2027.

PTTEP also co-invested in producing green hydrogen in Oman. Green hydrogen, which is used to fuel power generation and manufacturing processes, is produced by using electricity made from renewable energy to split water molecules into oxygen and hydrogen.