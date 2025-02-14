Sena Development to launch projects worth B13bn in 2025

Listen to this article

Ms Kessara reveals Sena's business plan for 2025.

SET-listed Sena Development plans to launch 12 new projects worth a total of 13 billion baht, 11 of which are condos priced at less than 3 million baht a unit because the company is confident in the financial solutions available to targeted buyers.

Kessara Thanyalakpark, the company's managing director, said the overall residential market this year will continue to face challenges carried over from last year, including high household debt and stricter lending policies from financial institutions.

"Although high interest rates and a sluggish economic recovery have made it more difficult for lower-end homebuyers to purchase a home, we introduced solutions last year to help this group achieve homeownership," she said.

These solutions include a rent-to-own model, allowing customers to start with renting before eventually owning the unit.

Sena offers an extended rental period of up to three years, during which tenants make rental payments to the company.

Once buyers are financially ready or have built sufficient credit to secure a mortgage, Sena will transfer ownership of the unit to them, deducting the total rent paid from the purchase price.

Sena also introduced a subscription model for condo units last year, allowing customers to experience living in a unit with contract terms ranging from six months to three years, with access to more than 10 different projects.

"We are the first property developer in Thailand to unlock home ownership opportunities through continuous financial innovation, making it easier for consumers to own a home," Ms Kessara said.

These initiatives cater to young professionals and the so-called "Generation Rent", who prioritise financial flexibility and seek alternative housing options beyond outright purchases.

Both solutions have received strong interest and positive feedback from customers. So far, 976 units under the programmes have been taken up, with a total value of 1.9 billion baht.

Despite most developers shifting their focus to the middle-to-upper-end segments, demand for lower-end housing in Greater Bangkok remains strong, with 3.6 million people -- or 70% of the city's population -- still seeking a home, she added.