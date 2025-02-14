Vietnam says ready to import more US farm goods as trade risks rise

Listen to this article

A farmer harvests rice by a paddy field outside Hanoi on June 10, 2019. (Photo: Reuters)

HANOI - Vietnam is ready to open its market and import more agricultural products from the United States, Vietnamese Trade Minister Nguyen Hong Dien said.

Vietnam is facing risks from intensifying global trade disputes, including new duties from the United States, its largest export market.

"The two countries need to further strengthen cooperation in the agricultural sector so that each side can diversify products and supply chains," Dien told US ambassador to Hanoi Marc Knapper at a meeting earlier this week, the Vietnamese government said in a statement on Friday.

He said Vietnam also hopes the US would further open its market for Vietnamese farm produce.

Vietnam is the US's 9th largest export market for agricultural products such as meat, fruit, corn and dairy products.

Vietnam's trade surplus with the US hit a record high of more than $123 billion last year, US data showed.