Phuket looks to woo Azerbaijanis

Listen to this article

Karon beach is the second longest beach in Phuket and one of the most beautiful on the island. (Photo: Tourism Authority of Thailand)

The governor of Phuket has welcomed the ambassador of Azerbaijan to the southern island to strengthen relations and promote tourism.

Sopon Suwannarat met with Elchin Ragub oglu Bashirov and his delegation on the resort island on Thursday.

Mr Sopon said there are currently 14 long-term Azerbaijani residents in Phuket, and about 450 Azerbaijani tourists visited the island last month.

“This discussion is to strengthen the relationship between Phuket and the Republic of Azerbaijan, which is expected to lead to more tangible cooperation in tourism, trade and investment in the future,” he said.

Mr Bashirov said there is an interest in supporting the opening of direct flights from Baku, the capital and commercial hub of Azerbaijan, to Bangkok or Phuket to promote relations and increase the number of tourists between the two countries.