Outlook dour after January SET decline

The Thai equity market started 2025 with several pieces of bad news. First, the global minimum tax issue loomed over the market, with numerous large-cap stocks expected to be required to pay a minimum rate of 15%, hurting their earnings.

DELTA, one of the companies expected to pay more tax, dragged down the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) index as the year kicked off.

Fears associated with the legacy long-term fund investment programme also hit the market as all of these funds are now eligible to be sold in 2025, with an estimated value of at least 200 billion baht.

Next came the news the management of RS used the entertainment company's stock as collateral for margin loans and were eventually forced to sell. This created panic as investors sought to identify other stocks with margin loans.

Overseas, the inauguration of Donald Trump as US president heightened fears of a new trade war, causing yields on the US 10-year bond to shoot up to 4.8% and the stock market to fall further.

Lastly, reports that CP Group might take part in a costly management buyout of the Japanese 7-Eleven operator Seven & i fanned worries about the group's listed firms and dampened confidence in the Thai bourse. The SET closed January at 1,314.50 points, shedding 85.71 points or 6.1%, with average daily turnover of 38 billion baht, down 4.8% from the month before.

In early February, Trump announced 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada and 10% on products from China. Though the tariff hikes on Mexico and Canada were subsequently delayed by at least 30 days, the market mood, especially in Asia, is still negative.

This week brought news that reciprocal US tariffs on numerous countries could be imposed as soon as April. Analysts predict India and Thailand are the two countries in Asia that could face the biggest hit.

Elsewhere, the emergence of China's DeepSeek fostered some panic selling in January of US artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, especially Nvidia. DeepSeek's model throws cold water on the belief that huge capital expenditure is necessary for AI.

At current valuations, China's technology stocks are more attractive than those in the US, so the investment mood in the American market has soured a bit in recent weeks.

For the local market, there were lots of downward revisions for 2024 earnings as results announcements trickled in, pressuring the SET as we can expect more downgrades to 2025 earnings as well.

On the positive side, bank results came out slightly above market expectations, helped by better credit cost controls and lower operating expenses, especially for IT. With the SET dipping back below 1,300 points this week, only the banking sector has generated a positive return for the year-to-date.

FEBRUARY PICKS

In February, investors should look for stocks with good earnings profiles and potential for strong dividends.

Our picks for this month are the property developer AP, the trading firm Berli Jucker (BJC), Krungthai Bank (KTB) and Thai Asphalt (TASCO).