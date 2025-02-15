Task force to probe inferior products

A file photo shows counterfeit cosmetics seized by the authorities.

The Commerce Ministry has set up a task force to intensify market inspections of substandard products across the country.

Deputy Commerce Minister Napintorn Srisunpang said all relevant agencies are scrutinising imported goods purchased online.

From September to December 2024, authorities took legal action in 21,227 cases, with damages tallying 1.14 billion baht. Confiscated items included supplements, food, medicines, medical equipment, cosmetics, electrical appliances and power banks.

He said medium- and long-term action plans call for agencies to increase the frequency and intensity of inspections.

The third meeting of the Subcommittee on Promoting Thai SMEs and Addressing Low-Quality Imported Goods agreed on establishing the task force to investigate substandard imported goods and businesses that are violating foreign ownership laws nationwide.

The meeting also reviewed proposals from the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) in four areas: product standards and business operations, trade measures, customs and import channels, and domestic investment promotion.

The FTI has urged the government to step up enforcement of product labelling laws and regulate e-commerce platforms while supporting domestic manufacturers. The federation recommends improving access to countermeasures and reviewing tariff rates to strengthen the oversight of imported goods.

Furthermore, the government should foster domestic investment through tax incentives, procurement advantages and market expansion opportunities, said the FTI.

The group also proposed implementing mandatory labelling for children's clothes, both domestically produced and imported items, to ensure consumer confidence.

Mr Napintorn said these recommendations would be presented to the main committee for further action.

Meanwhile, he said businesses should prepare for possible labelling requirements, as the Office of the Consumer Protection Board is assessing strategies to ensure consumer safety while considering the impact on businesses.

Efforts to collaborate with online platforms have begun to enhance quality control for products sold online, said Mr Napintorn.