Gold prices down B600 to B46,150

PUBLISHED : 15 Feb 2025 at 10:42

WRITER: Online Reporters

People flock to Hua Seng Heng shop gold shop in Bangkok's Yaowarat area on Wednesday. Prices on Saturday morning fall 600 baht per baht weight for gold from Friday's close. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)
The Gold Traders Association on Saturday morning announced buying prices for gold ornaments at 45,222.28 baht per baht weight and for gold bars at 46,050 baht per baht weight.

The selling prices were set at 46,650 baht per baht weight for gold ornaments and 46,150 baht per baht weight for gold bars.

This means gold prices fell 600 baht from Friday’s close, the lowest level this year.

The buying prices on Friday closed at 45,813.52 baht per baht weight for gold ornaments, and 46,650 baht per baht weight for gold bars.

The selling prices closed at 47,250 baht per baht weight for gold ornaments, and 46,750 for gold bars.

The prices were adjusted six times on Friday.

