Call for probe of criminal use of satellites

A member of parliament is urging the government to set up a working group to study the potential impacts of low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity from two large companies, noting that call centre gangs on Thailand's borders might use them to connect to the internet and support their activities.

Thailand continues to disconnect these gangs' internet connections, which are provided by ground-based telecom networks.

According to Takorn Tantasith, a member of the Thai Sang Thai Party and former secretary-general of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, the government should monitor the internet signals of the LEO satellite networks of OneWeb and Starlink, which have a worldwide footprint.

He said OneWeb has 648 satellites with a footprint covering many countries, including Thailand.

Mr Takorn said Starlink has 6,000 satellites and a footprint spanning North America, South America, Europe, Australia, Japan, Kenya, Nigeria, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the entire area of Thailand.

Starlink's satellites use the Ka and Ku frequency bands.

The company's use of high frequency supports signal-receiving dishes and small portable devices.

Mr Takorn said even when the ground-based internet signal is cut off, countries on Thailand's borders can still utilise these satellite links.

"The government should urgently set up a working team to study the impacts of these LEO satellites," he said.

Mr Takorn applauded the government shutting off electricity and ground-based internet signals in these border areas, as well as cancelling the sale of oil there to combat rampant call centre gangs.

Last year the Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry and related agencies seized 58 sets of Starlink satellite equipment that fraudsters intended to use for receiving and transmitting high-speed internet signals via satellite.

According to DES Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong, measures to suppress online crimes, especially the removal of unauthorised cell signal towers and cross-border cables, have led criminal groups to adjust their online crime patterns to avoid inspection and suppression.