Energy Regulatory Commission seeks cheaper prices for renewables

Listen to this article

The government is being asked to purchase renewable power from power companies at cheaper prices in order to reduce electricity bills by 0.17 baht per kilowatt-hour (unit).

The idea, proposed by Worawit Srianunraksa, a member of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), is aimed at setting more reasonable prices in power purchase agreements, known as PPAs, made between the government and renewable plant operators.

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat) currently pays 3.29 baht a unit plus what officials call a "bonus tariff" to purchase renewable electricity under PPAs, each usually lasting a period of 25 years.

PPAs can be renewed every five years after their expiry and the renewal can be made indefinitely.

This becomes a financial burden to businesses and households which purchase electricity from the government at high prices.

Mr Worawit said the prices are high and do not reflect the actual renewable power generation costs.

The cost of electricity generated by a solar farm is just 2.16 baht a unit while the cost of electricity from a wind farm stands at 3.1 baht a unit, according to the Energy Policy and Planning Office (EPPO).

Mr Worawit wants the National Energy Policy Council, chaired by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, to reconsider electricity prices set under the PPAs and base them on prices calculated by the EPPO.

This solution is better than a proposal to end PPA renewals as this process is time consuming and could lead to legal complications, he said.

An energy official, who requested anonymity, suggested the government bring the price issue to the Administrative Court because any attempts to reduce renewable power prices under the PPAs may be opposed by some power companies with links to politicians.

"I believe the court will consider the issue in a fair manner, based on the public interest," he said.

There are currently 500 firms, both listed and not listed on the stock market, which are awarded licences to operate renewable power plants.

The government grants renewable power companies adder and feed-in tariffs for a certain period to promote clean energy development. After these tariffs expire, the companies continue to receive the bonus tariffs under PPAs.