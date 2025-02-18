Ttb sets out card business ambitions

Mr Thakorn outlines ttb's business plan.

TMBThanachart Bank (ttb) has set out ambitious growth plans for its card business, aiming for stronger income contributions from this segment over the next three years.

According to ttb president Thakorn Piyapan, the expansion will cover both credit and debit cards.

"Over the next three years, the bank aims to issue about 1 million new cards annually and increase its market share from the sixth to the fourth largest," he said.

Ttb is ranked as the sixth-largest lender in Thailand by total assets and is classified as one of the country's six domestic systemically important banks (D-SIBs) under the Bank of Thailand's definition.

According to Mr Thakorn, the bank expects to grow its credit and debit card base this year by 725,000 and 300,000 cards, respectively. Ttb has issued around 1.5 million credit cards, with an average annual increase of 800,000, over the past three years. During this period, the bank achieved robust spending growth of around 25% a year and aims to sustain this expansion rate over the next three years.

When it comes to debit cards, ttb has 2.6 million cards in circulation at present, having expanded by 1.5 million over the past three years. The bank plans to expand this base by an additional 2 million cards over the next three years.

"Despite the overall credit card market experiencing slower spending growth of around 6-7% last year due to economic conditions, ttb outperformed the market with 25% growth. We expect to sustain this growth rate in the coming year," said Mr Thakorn.

According to Mr Thakorn, the card business contributed significantly to the bank's income last year, and this positive momentum is expected to continue in line with ttb's expansion plans.

According to the bank's 2024 financial statement filed with the Stock Exchange of Thailand, its fee-based income from credit cards continued to show impressive growth. Credit card fees rose to 546 million baht in the fourth quarter of 2024, up from 470 million baht in the previous quarter.

To attract younger clients and families, the bank has launched new Disney-themed credit and debit cards featuring characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars. These character cards have been designed to appeal to members of younger generations and their families, supporting the bank's efforts to expand its cardholder base and drive spending growth.

Beyond the appeal of Disney characters, ttb also offers various promotional campaigns, providing exclusive privileges and benefits for cardholders. Younger generations are increasingly familiar with card and digital payments, while cash usage continues to decline in line with Thailand's transition toward a digital payment economy, Mr Thakorn noted.