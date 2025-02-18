Bid for tax exemptions for listed firms

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) is to ask the Ministry of Finance to grant an exemption from corporate income tax and merger and acquisition (M&A) tax to listed companies to encourage them to participate in the bourse's Jump+ project.

Inspired by a similar project implemented by the South Korean and Japanese stock exchanges, SET president Asadej Kongsiri said the Jump+ project is aimed at persuading listed firms to add value to their businesses, making them more attractive for investment.

SET will provide various incentives to encourage listed companies with good fundamentals and future potential to expand their businesses and increase their stock value to take part in the initiative which the bourse aims to implement over the next 1-3 years.

"We will propose the tax exemption proposal in detail for both types of taxes to the Ministry of Finance in the next 1-2 weeks. The project is expected to be launched in May 2025," Mr Asadej said.

Companies participating in the project must be financially strong and not have any corporate governance issues. In addition, they must not be under the rehabilitation process or be under SET's warning sign, said Mr Asadej.

Companies participating in the Jump+ project must provide a business plan that is commercially feasible and be able to generate returns over the medium and long term.

They will receive support in terms of strategies to strengthen their global competitiveness, improve operational efficiency, and reduce costs. There will also be efforts to engage them with the government to channel such support.

"This type of project has been successful in both the South Korean and Japanese markets, with registered companies joining the project and creating more investment interest which in turn generates more liquidity for trading," noted Mr Asadej.

If companies propose a bogus project or intentionally deceive investors, especially by using fraudulent documentation, they would be prosecuted under the Securities and Exchange Act, he said, adding that the SET is initially targeting about 50 companies to join the first phase of the project.

The bourse has asked the Finance Ministry to transfer investment funds from the Long-term Equity Fund (LTF) to the Thai ESG Fund as a short-term measure to decelerate ongoing heavy fund outflows. There is about 180 billion baht's worth of LTF funds set to expire this year.

The ministry is also considering the establishment of an LTF 2 or other forms of stock support funds.

Meanwhile, the SET conducted a simulation test and found that limiting the weight of individual securities in the SET50 and SET100 indices to no more than 10% of the index's total market capitalisation can reduce the influence of stocks with excessive weight on the index.

The bourse carried out a public hearing to hear stakeholders' opinions with regard to this issue. Further control of short-selling transactions is also under consideration over concerns as to whether the measure would affect the liquidity of the SET, Mr Asadej noted.

In terms of long-term plans, the SET aims to promote Thailand as a listing hub for companies in the region or globally to mobilise fresh funds by offering additional investment products and support for ease of doing business.