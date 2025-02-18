Mae Hong Son finds ways to tackle unruly tourists

Listen to this article

Officials pose for a photo on Doi Kloselo in Mae Hong Son's Sop Moei district to promote the mountain as a tourist attraction. (File photo: Wassayos Ngamkham)

The unruly behaviour of tourists in Mae Hong Son has increasingly riled locals, particularly the habit of smoking marijuana in public, disobeying traffic rules and illegally working in prohibited jobs.

Last week, news reports indicated some locals in Pai district refused to welcome tourists after unpleasant incidents involving some groups that were drunk and high, causing chaos in the public area of the small town.

Following the outburst, several Israeli tourists were deported after a rampage at Pai Hospital.

Chaivit Summachewawat, vice-president of the Pai Tourism Business Association, said some small local groups oppose tourists from particular countries, not all foreign markets.

He said the government should help to balance tourism growth with the social impact.

Foreigners who misbehave or disobey the laws should be warned, then punished if they continue their behaviour, said Mr Chaivit.

He said it would be more effective if the government could set up a task force, gathering related authorities and tourist police, to help handle the increasing tourist numbers.

Phanuwat Khatnak, director of the Mae Hong Son office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), earlier last week said the agency, stakeholders and public authorities in Mae Hong Son attended a meeting with the provincial governor and representatives from the Internal Security Operations Command to seek solutions to the tourism situation.

He said several issues were raised, such as tourists disobeying traffic rules, disturbing the peace and smoking marijuana in public areas, which severely disturbed locals.

The responsible authorities have pledged to enforce the law and instruct tourists to follow the rules, as well as putting up new advice signs in foreign languages at major spots, said Mr Phanuwat.

Regarding Pai River tubing, the TAT has been collaborating with operators to ensure safety for tourists and minimise the environmental impact.

Tour operators must be able to prohibit tourists from drinking alcohol and disturbing the peace as some tourists were seen partying after tubing, which disturbed locals, he said.

The security and administrative authorities might impose a fine or withdraw the licences of tour operators if they do not cooperate.

Although locals have voiced concerns over foreign tourists taking local jobs, he said they found no clear evidence after conducting on-site inspections.

Mr Phanuwat said the negative perception of foreigners would not disrupt tourism growth, since most operators are still eager to welcome tourists.

The agency is also promoting tourism in another six districts, luring tourists to explore other places apart from Pai.

According to the TAT, Mae Hong Son welcomed 1.4 million tourists, generating 7.5 billion baht last year. The province is projected to earn 8 billion baht this year.

Over 30% of tourists were foreigners, rising from 23% in the past. Major markets included the UK, Israel, the Netherlands and Germany.