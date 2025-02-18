Vietnam endorses sweeping reforms to boost growth

Listen to this article

People sit on their boats as they wait for customers at Cai Rang floating market on Mekong River in Can Tho, Vietnam. (Photo: Reuters)

HANOI — Vietnam’s parliament formally approved a plan for the biggest government overhaul in decades, a move that will slash thousands of jobs and radically streamline a bloated bureaucracy to pursue ambitious growth targets.

The vote was passed Tuesday at an extraordinary meeting of the National Assembly in Hanoi.

An estimated 100,000 civil servants will be affected as the government targets a roughly 20% reduction in the size of ministries, government agencies and workforce in the biggest restructuring since Vietnam adopted pro-market reforms in the 1980s.

Under the plan, five ministries are being abolished. Others will be merged, such as finance with planning and investment. Outlets for information are being dramatically curbed with many state-run television (TV) channels being shut down, and multiple newspapers and magazines scrapped.

Communist Party chief To Lam’s push to cut red-tape comes ahead of next year's leadership reshuffle at the twice-in-a-decade National Party Congress. Lam is putting his stamp on the system amid jockeying to win a full term as party general secretary.

"Sometimes we have to take bitter medicine, endure pain and cut out tumours in order to have a healthy and strong body," Lam said in a speech in December.

The reforms are seen as key to unlocking the 8% economic growth that Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is pushing for this year, with a view to strive for double-digit growth in the coming years.

A range of payouts is being offered to thousands of government workers being laid off. Many are worried about finding new jobs amid the influx of workers from the public to the private sector.