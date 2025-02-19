Billion-baht cloud deal to transform Thai public healthcare

MAI-listed Pro Inside (PIS) is developing a central healthcare cloud project to upgrade the public healthcare system as part of Thailand's e-health strategy.

According to Benyapa Chalermwat, chief executive of intelligence system integration service PIS, the company, through SP Consortium, signed a contract for a central healthcare cloud system with state enterprise National Telecom (NT) valued at 992 million baht.

The project focuses on the development of a nationwide health data exchange management system.

SP Consortium was jointly established by PIS and its major shareholder Sky ICT for the purpose of bidding for this project to NT.

PIS is responsible for 49% of this project, while SET-listed Sky ICT is responsible for 51%.

Mrs Benyapa said that in a central healthcare cloud system, people's health data can be linked and exchanged efficiently, safely and seamlessly, in line with the Public Health Ministry's e-strategy.

She said the main goal is to let Thais access services and treatment faster and more efficiently.

Public healthcare units will be able to link and exchange information for diagnosis and treatment planning, increasing efficiency for treatment in emergency cases, supporting telemedicine services, and solving overcrowding in hospitals, said Mrs Benyapa.

The project should also improve the quality of healthcare services to international standards, while enabling people to access their own health information more conveniently and quickly.

"The project with NT confirms the confidence of state enterprises and government agencies in PIS to provide complete solutions under a team of experts and professionals with years of experience," she said.

Mrs Benyapa said the company has more opportunities, especially to bid for larger projects.

After listing on the stock market, the company has the capital to participate in bidding for larger government projects, increasing its growth potential in the future, she said.

The project with NT increases the firm's project backlog to 3 billion baht.

PIS is bidding for more projects and is awaiting the bid results, which should allow the revenue stream to grow exponentially over three years, said Mrs Benyapa.

She said the company's total revenue is expected to grow more than 15% this year.

Previously PTNPI, a consortium between PIS and PortalNet, a subsidiary of Samart Telcom, signed a contract with the Provincial Electricity Authority for the maintenance of ready-made computer software systems for the core business and integration of related systems, with a project value of 1.5 billion baht.