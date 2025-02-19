Thai industries seek help with trade risk

Listen to this article

Thai industrialists say they want more government support to counter global trade risks, even as data on Wednesday showed industrial sentiment at a 10-month high, while Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra repeated calls for the central bank to cut interest rates.

The Federation of Thai Industries said its industrial sentiment index rose to a 10-month high of 91.6 in January from 90.1 in December, bolstered by government stimulus, exports and tourism.

But the FTI said uncertainty over US President Donald Trump’s trade policies has affected business confidence, adding to the challenges industries face from an influx of Chinese products and stubbornly high household debt.

“The government has to move a bit faster in implementing safeguards,” FTI vice-chairman Apichit Prasoprat said.

Ms Paetongtarn, meanwhile, told a business forum that speeding up government investment would stimulate activity and job creation to reach a target of 3% growth this year, and said the Bank of Thailand should cut rates to help the public.

On Tuesday, she had said the government would push for 3.5% growth this year and would seek to work more closely with the central bank.

Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy grew just 2.5% in 2024, lagging regional peers.

The Bank of Thailand will review interest rates on Feb 26. At its last meeting in December, it held its benchmark rate steady after a surprise cut to 2.25% in October.

BoT Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told Reuters last month that the policy rate remained suitable given high household debt, even though growth could miss the government target.

Separately, Danucha Pichayanan, secretary-general of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), said good preparations were the key to shielding the economy from the fallout of Trump’s trade policies.

The government is concerned that Thailand’s trade surplus with the United States could make it a target for tariffs.

“If we can prepare well for trade volatility, I believe the Thai economy will grow more than expected,” Mr Danucha said.

On Monday, the NESDC said it was maintaining its forecast range for economic growth of 2.3% to 3.3% this year.