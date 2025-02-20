EVA Air Unveils New Premium Economy, Raising Industry Standard

EVA Air unveiled its fourth-generation Premium Economy Class seats with an industry-leading seat pitch of 42 inches. It was presented during the “Focus on Evolution: Taking Off with Heart” launch event at Evergreen Aviation Technologies Corporation’s No. 4 Hangar. Presided over by EVA Air President Clay Sun, the event showcased the airline’s latest seat design. This is the first time the airline has introduced the new Premium Economy Class on the Boeing 787-9, elevating the design concept from an “upgraded economy” standard to a “business-class-like” experience. The airline aims to offer a refined and comfortable cabin experience, strengthening its comprehensive three-class service offerings.

“As the world’s first airline to launch Premium Economy Class, EVA Air has consistently focused on innovation driven by passenger needs, setting industry trends. The fourth-generation seats retain the core philosophy of previous generations while enhancing comfort, style, and functionality, showcasing our commitment to service innovation and attention to detail,” said EVA Air President Clay Sun.

“The Boeing 787-9 aircraft featuring the new Premium Economy Class will initially serve the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport (TPE)–Jakarta (CGK) route, with future deployment on flights from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport (TPE) to Munich (MUC), Milan (MXP), direct flights to Vienna (VIE), and the day flight to San Francisco (SFO),” he added.

The new Premium Economy Class features 28 seats arranged in a 2-3-2 configuration. The cradle motion recline mechanism allows the seat cushion to slide forward and upward simultaneously, creating a comfortable recline equivalent to 8 inches while preserving space for the passenger behind. Each seat is equipped with industry-leading 15.6-inch high-resolution widescreen monitors in Premium Economy Class and a multi-function entertainment system controller. The tray table includes a holder for personal devices, and the seats are fitted with 110V AC and USB combo power outlets to meet modern passengers’ diverse needs.

The new design emphasises enhanced privacy with side privacy panels on the headrests and built-in reading lights. The headrests, armrests, and footrests are upholstered in premium leather, delivering a luxurious and comfortable experience. Ample storage spaces in the armrests, seatback compartments, and dedicated bottle holders make it convenient for passengers to store and access personal items. A wheelchair-accessible armrest on aisle seats ensures that flight attendants can assist passengers with special needs.

EVA Air was the first airline to introduce Premium Economy Class, then known as Evergreen Deluxe Class, in 1992. This innovative addition revolutionised cabin services by offering a new class between Economy and Business, reshaping the industry landscape. The seats featured a 38-inch pitch, significantly larger than standard Economy Class, and were the first to come equipped with personal TV systems.

EVA Air’s continued enhancements to Premium Economy Class have earned numerous accolades from Skytrax, including:

“World's Best Premium Economy Class Airlines”

“World’s Best Premium Economy Class Airline Catering”

“Best Premium Economy Class Airline Seats”

EVA Air is enhancing its service through a new collaboration with the renowned British brand HUNTER. Passengers in Premium Economy Class on long-haul routes to the US, Canada, and Europe departing from Taipei will receive an olive-green amenity kit, while return flights offer an oatmeal brown version. The stylish, outdoor-functional design includes a detachable strap for versatile wear and comes with HUNTER-brand lotion and lip balm for a refreshing long-haul skincare experience.

EVA Air continues prioritising high-quality and environmentally friendly service items, including:

Pillows and double-sided blankets for superior comfort

Exclusive high-quality headphones

Customised tableware created in collaboration with Italy’s century-old brand, Guzzini

Bamboo fibre eco-friendly napkins, further demonstrating EVA Air’s commitment to sustainability

Royal Laurel Class toiletries, deep grey velvet slippers, and gourmet mixed nuts and dried fruits to elevate the passenger experience

The newly delivered Boeing 787-9 aircraft (Registration No. B-17887) features Royal Laurel Class, Premium Economy Class, and Economy Class. All future Boeing 787-9 aircraft will follow this three-class configuration. During its ferry flight to Taiwan, the new aircraft operated with a 30% blend of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), reducing approximately 63,000 kilograms of carbon dioxide emissions, showcasing EVA Air’s dedication to environmental sustainability.

EVA Air will continue to optimise its fleet and enhance service quality by introducing:

Eight more Boeing 787-9s (three-class configuration)

Five Boeing 787-10s (two-class configuration) by 2029

18 A350-1000 wide-body aircraft, starting in 2027

15 A321neo narrow-body aircraft, starting in 2029

With its continued investment in innovation, premium service, and sustainability, EVA Air reinforces its leadership in global aviation, ensuring an exceptional travel experience for its passengers.