Thai restaurants in Switzerland gain Select mark

Listen to this article

Representatives from nine restaurants receive Thai Select certification from the Commerce Minister at the awards event in Geneva on Feb 18.

The Commerce Ministry has awarded Thai Select certification to nine restaurants in Switzerland, verifying that diners can experience authentic Thai flavours at these eateries.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan said this initiative is designed to elevate Thai cuisine on the global stage and aligns with the government's soft power strategy.

The restaurants recognised with Thai Select certification this year comprise: Na Village, Sauhoy, Ban Thai, Bang Yai, Lanna Thai, Marifah, Thai Artisans, Jame's Pub and SOI.

Switzerland now has 19 Select certified restaurants in total.

Mr Pichai said the Thai Select scheme has adopted a Michelin-style star system, featuring four tiers: the standard Thai Select emblem for those meeting baseline criteria, and one to three stars for restaurants that exceed these expectations.

This new system will enable diners to easily identify Thai restaurants that excel in terms of taste, quality and service.

The Department of International Trade Promotion is set to unveil the new Select symbol at the THAIFEX–Anuga Asia 2025 trade show in Bangkok in May.

"In the future, we will launch an application featuring Thai Select information to help locals and tourists find top-quality Thai food more conveniently," he said.

At the awards ceremony, there was a demonstration of traditional Thai food preparation, specifically som tum (Thai papaya salad), and participants also had the chance to taste dishes from the newly certified restaurants.

Mr Pichai also suggested delegates visit a Thai food promotion currently taking place at Globus department store in Geneva until Feb 22. At the event, premium Thai products are available for purchase, including curry paste, seasoning sauces, coconut milk, noodles, jasmine rice, and seasonal fruits.