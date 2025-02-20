CP Axtra pursuing strong sales, earnings momentum

Listen to this article

Mr Tanin said the company intends to improve profitability through private label and high-margin products by strengthening its exclusive brands, which are only available at Makro and Lotus's.

CP Axtra Plc, operator of leading wholesale and retail brands Makro and Lotus's, is focusing on maintaining strong sales and earnings momentum this year, aiming for growth across all distribution channels.

Tanin Buranamanit, group chief executive of CP Axtra, said the company intends to expand its store presence, achieve same-store sales growth (SSSG), and boost sales volume through an omni-channel strategy that includes online platforms and dedicated sales teams.

"We will continue to expand our service coverage by tapping into our vast network of over 2,600 wholesale and retail locations nationwide," he said.

The company plans to enhance its ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat (RTC-RTE) product lines, offering unique choices that meet the diverse needs of both consumers and entrepreneurs at competitive prices.

Currently, it offers a range of over 7,000 fresh food products sourced from leading domestic and international producers.

Additionally, Mr Tanin noted that the company intends to improve profitability through private label and high-margin products by strengthening its exclusive brands, which are available solely at outlets of Makro and Lotus's. This move aims to boost market presence and create a competitive edge.

The company is also accelerating the development of health and beauty products, a segment offering a strong gross profit margin.

By capitalising on AI-driven data analytics, the company can gain valuable customer insights allowing it to deliver products and services that genuinely meet customer needs, Mr Tanin said.

Moreover, CP Axtra uses AI technology to enhance processes, improve operational efficiency, and lower costs.

Mr Tanin added that the company also aims to increase revenue from retail space while transforming malls into SMART Community Centers by modernising stores and selecting tenants that align well with local community needs and lifestyles.

In 2024, the company reported a total revenue of 512 billion baht, a 4.5% year-on-year increase, and a net profit of 10.8 billion, a 23.5% increase year-on-year.

This growth was attributed to strong sales performance and improved gross profit margins across both wholesale and retail sectors.

Its omni-channel sales surpassed expectations, representing 18% of total sales volume, reflecting CP Axtra's ongoing commitment to investing in technology, platform development, and advanced AI-driven data analytics and reinforcing its leadership in retail technology.