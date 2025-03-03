Thai Airways unveils new culturally enriched dishes with sustainability efforts

Green Chicken Curry and Pad Thai are among the world’s most recognisable Thai gastronomic delights, landing on the must-try lists of most foreign visitors dining at Thai restaurants worldwide. In 2025, Thai Airways, Thailand’s leading airline, introduces innovative twists on Thai gourmet cuisine and cultural heritage, offering global passengers the chance to experience untapped delicacies alongside Thailand’s luxury amenities and services.

Discover flavour supremacy in the skies

As the “Kitchen of the World,” Thailand takes over the Sky Restaurant aboard Thai Airways’ exclusive Royal First and Royal Silk flights to Europe, Australia, Japan, Korea, Beijing, and Shanghai. Featuring Thailand’s top chefs and legendary fine-dining establishments, this culinary journey is infused with sustainable values that extend to local farmers and businesses.

New premium menus feature the finest ingredients sourced from Thailand’s best producers and accredited worldwide, exceeding standard in-flight meal expectations with a commitment to freshness and hygiene.

Backed by Thai Airways’ extensive hospitality expertise, the “Tom Yum Kung Lobster Set” is specially curated for first-class passengers. It showcases a full-course serving of large succulent lobster in hot and sour clear broth, accompanied by Thai Jasmine Rice from “Chan Ga Pak”, a project under the Chaipattana Foundation. The set also includes a fluffy crab meat omelette, southern-style braised Kurobuta pork belly in black sweetened sauce, and stir-fried Hong Kong kale in oyster sauce. Additionally, this pre-ordered meal is presented with side dishes such as traditional chilli paste, crispy chopped fish meat, and fresh vegetables.

For business-class passengers, the “Caviar Experience” offers an exquisite indulgence with international and fusion dishes, complemented by a 30g tin of Giaveri Beluga Siberian Caviar and a 10g tin of Giaveri Siberian Classic Caviar. Premium Siberian Caviar from Giaveri paired with exclusive first courses that have been meticulously curated to enhance the prestigious flavour of caviar when paired together. Harvested in Italy from over 12 years of farming in pure freshwater sources, these premium roes are served alongside a selection of Tuna Tartare and Avocado Tartare, Jumbo Crab Tian with Spicy Truffle Dressing, Grilled Hokkaido Poached Tiger Prawn with Green Apple, and Foie Gras Laab—a refined take on the famous northeastern Thai salad with roasted rice.

Redefining in-flight snacking

Moving beyond traditional bags of crackers or peanuts, Thai Airways revolutionises its in-flight snacking experience by showcasing Thai cultural culinary delights.

“Look Jub TG” is a vibrant mung bean paste dessert crafted in collaboration with “Silpin” a Thai Company mastered in the art of scent and flavours resemble assorted tropical fruits, symbolising the Thai people’s love for creative cookery. In 2025, Thai Airways adds a playful twist, renaming it from Look Chub (dessert covered in colours) to Look Jub (Kissing Dessert), inspired by international greeting customs for guests onboard.

For inbound and outbound passengers from Japan, Korea, Beijing, and Shanghai, Thai Airways presents its signature Rice Crackers, available in four distinct flavours—Garlic & Pepper, Parmesan Cheese, Wasabi, and Sauerkraut—each showcasing the unique fragrance and fine texture of Thai organic rice, unlike any other rice variety in Asia.

To round off the meal, passengers will be treated to KanVela Chocolate, an artisanal Thai-grown cocoa product that has been recognised with the 2021 International Rising Star Award from the Academy of Chocolate, England. Served alongside a selection of beverages, this premium chocolate provides the perfect finishing touch to an unforgettable in-flight dining experience.

Locals’ Most-Loved Dishes Redefined

Many Thai delicacies are often prejudged as ‘daring’ or ‘too spicy’ for foreign palates. In collaboration with renowned chef Bo Songvisava—Asia’s Best Female Chef 2013 and owner of Bo.lan in Bangkok—Thai Airways presents a fusion of local culinary wisdom with a modern twist. Signature dishes such as Northeastern sour sausage, grilled pork balls, and satay pork are now reimagined and paired with rolls or buns for a more approachable yet authentic experience.

Chef Bo, who appeared in the fifth season of Netflix’s Chef’s Table, is celebrated for her dedication to preserving Thailand’s culinary heritage and using sustainable ingredients. Her passion is encapsulated in “Taste of Thai Tales,” a new menu collection for Thai Airways, designed to offer an elevated experience of traditional Thai cuisine.

From Streets to Sky: Elevating Thai Street Food

In addition to its collaboration with celebrity chefs, Thai Airways has partnered with Dusit Thani Catering and legendary Thai eateries to bring “Streets to Sky” menus to the world. Beloved street food classics such as stir-fried chicken with basil and fried egg and massaman chicken curry have been reimagined using innovative culinary techniques to ensure their rich herbal aromas and spice profiles remain intact, even after reheating. TG as a global platform aims to support local heroes onto the world stage.

Further highlights include:

Khao Soi – Northern Thai egg noodles in curry soup, topped with crispy noodles

– Northern Thai egg noodles in curry soup, topped with crispy noodles Koy See Mee – Crispy egg noodles in fragrant chicken gravy

For short-haul passengers travelling to China, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, and Japan, Thai Airways offers premium butter buns from Thailand’s beloved bakery brand After You, ensuring a delightful snack option onboard.

Tea, Coffee, or TG Speciality Drinks?

To mark the launch of Thai Airways’ new Bangkok–Brussels route, the airline introduces a signature cocktail:

“A Rose of the Royal Voyage” (RRV) – a spritzer style cocktail and mocktail inspired by the love story of King Chulalongkorn of Siam and Her Majesty the Queen, who planted and named the Chulalongkorn Rose in her honour.

For coffee enthusiasts:

“Black Silk Blend” – A refined Arabica coffee sourced from Doi Tung in Chiang Rai, a Royal Project initiative. This blend offers mild bitterness with balanced acidity, ensuring a smooth coffee break mid-flight.

For children and non-coffee drinkers:

Thai Iced Tea with Grass Jelly

Butterfly Pea Limeade

Tamarind Tea

These beverages are available as pre-departure drinks and in-flight refreshments.

Smooth as Silk: Commitment to Sustainability

As Thailand’s national airline, Thai Airways remains dedicated to providing a safe and seamless travel experience, with continuous service enhancements. In 2025, the airline reinforces its commitment to sustainability by launching “Good Taste for a Good Cause” campaign using recyclable materials in amenities kit to support local producers, including: