Asean plans US summit to discuss tariff concerns

The US-Asean Summit in 2021. (Photo: Reuters)

KUALA LUMPUR — The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) plans to hold a summit with the United States so its member countries can present their views on planned US tariffs, Malaysia's Foreign Minister said on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump has said he will impose tariffs of around 25% on automotive, semiconductor and pharmaceutical imports.

Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan told Parliament that such tariffs would be a challenge for Malaysia as electrical and electronics products make up 60% of its trade with the United States.

"This is a huge blow if we can't get this resolved soon," he said, adding that the Southeast Asian bloc planned to hold a special summit to present the region's case to the US government.

"We need to confer on how to provide the views from Asean countries to ensure the proposed tariff does not burden us."

Malaysia is the Asean chair in 2025.

According to the Office of the United States Trade Representative, US goods trade with Malaysia was estimated at US$80.2 billion in 2024, and the US goods trade deficit with Malaysia stood at $24.8 billion last year.