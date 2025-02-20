Bonanza likely if booze curbs lifted, says industry group

Listen to this article

A tourist boat cruises along the Chao Phraya River before passing under the Memorial Bridge in Bangkok. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Lifting the ban on afternoon alcohol sales in Thailand could help bring another 50-100 billion baht into the economy, particularly from foreign tourists, say industry executives.

As well, they note a report that found “high-quality” tourists are willing to spend US$250 more per day on premium food and beverage (F&B) options.

Anchalee Poomsirkaew, director of the Asia-Pacific International Spirits and Wines Association, said additional revenue could peak at 100 billion baht if four restrictions are lifted.

The four restrictions apply to the sale of alcohol between 2 and 5pm, during the five most important Buddhist holy days, on e-commerce platforms, and outside of permitted zones.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra recently called for a review of restrictions that the government believes are outdated. The Ministry of Public Health is now studying the proposals.

Rawat Khongchat, a member of the Night Restaurant Business Trade Association, said lifting the three-hour afternoon ban should help generate at least 10 billion baht for the economy. The rule is regarded as an obstacle for tourists who might be unaware of it and feel that their holidays were less enjoyable as a result, he said.

He said night entertainment venues want the government to consider expanding zoning for restaurants to enable them to open after midnight, which would encourage tourists to spend more.

Mr Rawat said not all provinces need to extend service hours, but major tourist destinations such as Bangkok should have more areas zoned. Bangkok has three such areas: Phetchaburi Tat Mai Road (RCA), Silom (Patpong Road) and Ratchadaphisek Road.

Given public concerns over lifting the ban on Buddhist holy days, he said the government could start gently by removing the ban only in the afternoon, before considering other options in the future.

James Lambert, director of economic consulting for Asia at Oxford Economics, said tourists are willing to pay an extra $250 (around 8,400 baht) on average per day for high-quality F&B during their trips, according to the company’s latest report.

In terms of the range of expenditure for premium F&B offerings, travellers of all income brackets are willing to pay between $215 and $327.

He said 71% of 1,800 respondents from five source markets for Southeast Asian tourism — China, South Korea, Australia, the US and the UK — rated F&B as a major driver for decision-making at their destination, higher than historical and cultural attractions as well as shopping.

Among higher-income respondents, 75% viewed F&B as the decisive factor when choosing countries to visit, while 78% of this group also consider value for money as one of the most important factors for their F&B choices.

Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, president of the Thai Hotels Association, said the current alcohol sales rules do not favour foreign tourists.

He said most of them think these rules hamper their holidays, as they cannot consume alcohol throughout the day or when joining a dinner cruise if those days are Buddhist holy days.