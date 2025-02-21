Chaosua prepares salt tax strategy

Mr Sirinat (left) poses with Ms Napatr at a recent press briefing. Mr Sirinat said to drive its business growth this year, the company plans to expand its distribution channels in both traditional and modern trade.

Chaosua Foods Industry Plc, a manufacturer and distributor of snacks, including the Chaosua brand, is preparing for the imminent salt tax.

Reports indicate the Excise Department plans to introduce a salt tax, with the first phase focusing on snacks. The tax is to be based on the sodium content of each product, according to media reports.

However, a concrete timeline for the law's enforcement or the specific tax rate is still unavailable.

Napatr Morin, chief executive of Chaosua Foods, said the company's focus group research found consumers prioritise good taste and nutritious options.

If the salt tax is enforced, the company wants to reduce sodium levels without compromising on flavour, she said.

Sirinat Chayanan, managing director of Chaosua Foods, said the company evaluated its entire product range to assess the sodium content.

The company is developing action plans to manage the situation including the possibility of introducing new products to offset the effects of the tax, he said.

Mr Sirinat said if implemented, the tax should only have a minor impact on the growth of the snack market.

Apart from the salt tax, the business is also faces higher labour and raw materials costs, he said.

To tackle these challenges, the company is considering increasing the use of automated machinery and negotiating larger orders with suppliers to achieve economies of scale.

To drive its business growth this year, the company plans to expand its distribution channels in both traditional and modern trade. It also sees the potential for expanding distribution channels through grocery shops, said Mr Sirinat.

Ms Napatr said the company also focuses on growth in the export market, particularly the US and China, which are high-potential markets.

In the US, Chaosua Foods intends to introduce products at Asian supermarkets before expanding to other distribution channels.

In China, the company will focus on increasing distributors and conducting regular marketing campaigns.

The company invested around 300 million baht in expanding its "Wholesome" brand factory in Nakhon Ratchasima, she said.

The new plant with halal certification is set to begin operation in 2026. It will focus on export production.

Ms Napatr said the company set a sales target of 2.2 billion baht in 2027.