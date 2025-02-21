Thai firms to roll out GenAI this year

Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) will reach the deployment stage for business value this year, transitioning from use in pilot projects in 2024, according to Amazon Web Services (AWS) Thailand.

GenAI will move towards agentic AI, referring to the use of multiple models and multi-modal applications in text, video and images, with AI policies and standards, says the local operating unit of the global cloud service provider.

Last month the company launched the AWS Asia-Pacific (Thailand) Region, its new Thai data centre region, as part of its long-term investment of more than US$5 billion in the country.

AWS Thailand said customers are cautiously spending their IT budget in a weak economy, measuring their return on investment to increase productivity, according to country manager Vatsun Thirapatarapong.

A forecast by global IT research house IDC found Thai organisations are expected to spend $2 billion on cloud systems this year, representing 12% of their total IT spending.

A 2024 Frost & Sullivan report projected cloud spending in Thailand will grow by almost 20% annually, reaching $4.6 billion by 2029.

This shows there is room for growth in cloud services, said Mr Vatsun.

AWS Thailand will continue to drive adoption of its cloud service, which can help customers reduce the costs of adoption by 10-15% compared with using the company's own cloud service in Singapore.

A Thailand-based cloud presence is important to businesses in the country as it ensures data remains secure and complies with domestic regulations.

He said this year firms are using GenAI for business value with tangible results, a shift from use in pilot projects last year and proof of concept in 2023.

GenAI can automate, augment and accelerate tasks across the value chain, driving significant profit and cost optimisation, according to AWS.

For example, in software engineering it helps achieve 6-20% production cost reduction, and increases developer productivity by 50-55% in the R&D domain.

In supply chain management, GenAI can help attain up to 10% procurement cost savings.

According to Statista, Thailand's GenAI market is projected to reach $312 million in 2025 and expand at a compound annual growth rate of 41.5% until 2030, resulting in a market volume of $1.8 billion by that year.

Mr Vatsun said the GenAI trend is linked to agentic AI, which is an autonomous intelligent system performing specific tasks without human intervention.

AWS also offers its own new-generation foundation model called Nova, which supports more than 200 languages, including Thai.

AWS Thailand plans to expand deeper into vertical industries by going beyond the banking, retail and manufacturing sectors it currently taps to cover telecom and healthcare, he said.

The telecom sector needs more personalisation services and the healthcare sector is generating more use cases, said Mr Vatsun.

In addition, AWS expanded its channel partnerships to widen its coverage.

A source familiar with AWS said the company appointed Synnex as its second distributor, with the move expected to be announced in March.

SiS Distribution was previously its only distributor.