Free trade talks eyed with Gulf nations

Listen to this article

Ms Nalinee holds talks with Mr Albudaiwi at the GCC Secretariat.

Thailand is revving up free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations with Gulf countries to enhance trade, tourism and investment.

According to Nalinee Taveesin, chair of the Thai Trade Representatives, the Gulf countries represent Thailand's most important market in the Middle East.

Last year, trade between the two sides amounted to roughly US$36 billion. Non-oil and natural gas trade grew by nearly 10% and continues to show a positive trend, she said.

On Feb 19, Ms Nalinee met with Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), at the GCC Secretariat. Both sides agreed Thailand and the GCC should share close relations across multiple dimensions and exchange expertise, she said.

Ms Nalinee proposed Thailand and the GCC focus on collaboration in tourism, especially health tourism, food security and soft power, areas where Thailand has strong expertise.

The two parties discussed opportunities and processes for negotiating an FTA, particularly the development of a memorandum of understanding.

She also led a delegation of public and private sector representatives from the food industry to meet with Othaim Supermarket, one of Saudi Arabia's largest retail chains, with 408 branches across major cities.

The grocer is a hub for high-quality consumer goods and food for Saudi consumers.

During the discussions, Othaim Supermarket expressed interest in Thai products and indicated growing demand for imports, particularly for ready-to-eat meals, corn and tuna.

The Thai delegation also met with Sitaf, a major distributor of premium food products and ingredients in Saudi Arabia, primarily serving high-end restaurants and hotels.

Discussions with Sitaf focused on increasing Thai food imports into Saudi Arabia, particularly for the aviation industry. Various types of nuts and instant noodles are in high demand, presenting an opportunity for Thailand, said Ms Nalinee.