Booking Holdings beats fourth-quarter estimates on strong international travel demand

A waiter serves tourists at the terrace of a restaurant in downtown Ronda, Spain, on Thursday. (Photo: Reuters)

Online travel agency Booking Holdings surpassed analysts' expectation for fourth-quarter profit and revenue on Thursday, helped by booming demand for international travel, sending its shares up about 5% after the bell.

Leisure travel in Europe, the company's largest market, has remained healthy, led by both domestic and long-haul trips from wealthy American travellers.

Demand has also been strong in Asia-Pacific, with destinations in Southeast Asia benefiting from an influx of high-income Chinese tourists after the lifting of some visa restrictions.

The company posted an adjusted profit of $41.55 per share for the quarter ended on Dec 31, compared with analysts' average estimate of $36.03 per share, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Total room nights increased 13% over the year earlier to 261 million during the quarter. It posted gross bookings of $37.2 billion, up about 17% from the year-ago quarter.

The company's total quarterly revenue was $5.47 billion, up about 14% from the year earlier. Analysts, on average, estimated revenue at $5.18 billion.

Booking Holdings provides to consumers and local partners in more than 220 countries and territories through five primary consumer-facing brands, including Booking.com and Agoda.