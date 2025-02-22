Treasury Department plots land bank strategy

Ekniti Nitithanprapas, the newly appointed director-general of the Treasury Department, centre, visits Talat Noi, a Chinese community near Chinatown in Bangkok on Feb 17. (Photo: Treasury Department)

The Treasury Department plans to transform itself, starting with its land bank of 12.5 million rai, by developing and promoting soft power in line with government policy, while also generating commercial revenue.

Ekniti Nitithanprapas, the newly appointed director-general of the department, said he wants to create a master plan for the development of state land.

He said some areas are suitable for economic development, while others are better suited for social and community development, environmental purposes and conservation.

Mr Ekniti cited the Talat Noi community in Bangkok as a good example, as the department collaborated with the community to elevate this historic district of Rattanakosin, also known as Bangkok's Old Town, to attract tourists wanting to experience the traditional Chinese community way of life.

The department invested in the construction of a community museum on state land, which was previously an old metalworks in Talat Noi.

After the lease expired, the land was unused until the department redeveloped it into a museum, which opened to the public in March 2024. As of the end of December 2024, nearly 30,000 people have visited the museum.

"We can collaborate with the community to conserve various areas, improve the community's income and preserve old traditions, such as the 'seat' for paying respect to spirits, which remains only here in Talat Noi," he said.

Talat Noi is a Chinese community that grew from the expansion of Sampeng, an economic hub of Bangkok in the early Rattanakosin period.

Sampeng Market was referred to as the big market and the newly developed market to the south of Sampeng was called Talak Kia. Talak is the Chinese pronunciation of the word market, and kia means small or little.

The growth of Talat Noi into a community-based tourist destination happened as foreign tourists visited the district and shared their experiences on social media, leading to increasing interest from Thais visiting the area.