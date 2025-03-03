Welcome Change

Transforming the work mindset and reshaping corporate culture through digital transformation.

Gain a powerful edge to drive business growth.

The Asia-Pacific workforce holds a diversity of values, arising from varied levels of information literacy and information-handling skills, as well as individual work ethics. This is why changing the work culture for every worker in this vast region can drive the growth of global business. Since its days as Fuji Xerox, FUJIFILM Business Innovation has supported corporate reform by maximising the value of information and implementing smooth communication. So, how will digital transformation revolutionise the handling of information and the role of workers?

Digital transformation that addresses the root cause of problems and reshapes the core of the company.

Transforming the heart of business operations impacted by a changing business environment.

We have the power to change companies beginning with the early stages of business processes. Information management—the backbone of any business—is an inherent part of business operations at the ground level. Business and corporate transformation doesn't always begin at the top but can start with the people on the front lines. It can be driven by a desire to solve problems and eventually grow into a powerful movement that reshapes the culture of the entire organisation. New frameworks and systems for information management are emerging globally at a rapid pace, rendering traditional methods obsolete. It is “people” that bring about change in businesses and their processes.

Transformation in two business areas: information and people.

Since its inception as Fuji Xerox, FUJIFILM Business Innovation has been at the forefront of providing innovative solutions from the dual perspective of optimising the flow of information, and people’s workflows. Beyond its renowned Apeos multifunctional devices and printers, the company has now unveiled a cutting-edge communication environment designed to streamline information distribution: the FUJIFILM IWpro digital workspace. This advanced platform consolidates information into a single, convenient cloud-based system, effortlessly connecting internal and external locations. By doing so, FUJIFILM IWpro redefines how organisations manage and share information, enhancing efficiency and collaboration across the board. Sangetsu Corporation is one partner company that is reforming its organisational culture through digital transformation, starting with a change in the way information is viewed and handled at the ground level.

Digital transformation: consistently listening to on-site voices and continuing to provide support.

The impetus for this groundbreaking solution emerged not from management, but from the dedicated members of the Sangetsu’s Global Business Division—the company's frontline experts in export operations. Confronted with two significant challenges, the company needed a transformative approach: first, to efficiently store an overwhelming volume of paper documents and electronic files for over 2,000 export operations annually, and second, to appoint individuals responsible for overseeing these documents. The process of retrieving and reviewing these stored documents was time-consuming and labour-intensive, placing a significant burden on employees. Thus, reform was imperative in two critical areas: "information" (the documents themselves) and "people" (those managing the documents).

The on-site leaders took a collaborative approach, consulting with each team member to pinpoint specific business challenges. FUJIFILM Business Innovation, a pioneer in information digitisation since the advent of MFPs, was selected as the ideal partner to deliver the solution. The answer to managing and organising large volumes of documents and files was the implementation of the integrated platform FUJIFILM IWpro. Nao Yanome, who oversees export operations in Sangetsu’s Global Business Division, elaborated, “We revolutionised case-management information attribution and made the classification of all documents accessible on the cloud. By organising the information effectively, we gained visibility into each person's work progress, which had previously been opaque to those outside the division. This initiative also fostered a proactive work culture, encouraging employees to identify colleagues who might be lagging and to offer their support.”

Ongoing change sparked by the transformation experience.

Takuei Tsuchimoto of the Aichi Branch of FUJIFILM Business Innovation Japan proudly states, “Our greatest strength lies in our ability to support our customers' business transformations through an extensive range of products and solutions.” Tailored to meet specific challenges and evolving circumstances, FUJIFILM Business Innovation delivers optimised solutions that make a tangible difference.

Takuei Tsuchimoto from FUJIFILM Business Innovation Japan, says that the range of solutions he can offer is growing, and that provides more opportunities to surprise and delight customers.

Sangetsu’s Yanome highlights the newfound flexibility in her work, as she can now operate from any location without the hassle of searching for documents. The standardisation of documents eliminates the need to assign a single person to each document and provides clear visibility into the document’s storage status, simplifying the tracking of workers’ progress. This has made it easier to support colleagues, enabling everyone to manage multiple pieces of information effectively.

Digital transformation offers an ideal solution for businesses, enhancing the quality of individual work and steering the company in a more promising direction. It has even inspired changes in employees’ personal goals. Yanome remarks, "We aim to establish a system that makes overall progress visible, further elevating the quality of our work. After this experience, I am confident this is within reach. FUJIFILM Business Innovation is a partner that truly understands our needs and collaborates closely with us. By shifting individual mindsets and reshaping the organisation’s culture, this frontline transformation empowers Sangetsu to boost its competitiveness.”

Nao Yanome from the Global Business Division at Sangetsu Corporation speaks about the value of this digital transformation, noting that the ability to readily access data when needed has led to a reduction in work hours, creating many positive changes.

Corporate transformation using the power of information and people.

The Asia-Pacific market is increasing in prominence worldwide. In this region of rapid economic growth and cultural diversity, new business opportunities are clearly on the rise. FUJIFILM Business Innovation has a strong desire to promote the development of this market by transforming information and workers’ awareness of it, thereby facilitating the overall transformation of businesses.

Our goal is to be a partner in solutions that support every customer’s shift to digital, starting with environmentally friendly composite devices and sustainability-oriented customer service. In a rapidly changing business environment, FUJIFILM Business Innovation clearly understands the business processes of each customer and provides optimal solutions on a case-by-case basis. FUJIFILM Business Innovation is a company that drives success for businesses in the Asia-Pacific market, creating a sustainable future alongside its clients by staying ahead of trends and market changes. Read More