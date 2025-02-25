Support proposal for rice farmers to be presented on Wednesday

Listen to this article

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan meets with farmers who gathered at the ministry to seek compensation for off-season rice.

The Commerce Ministry will on Wednesday present measures aimed at supporting off-season farmers to the National Rice Policy and Management Committee (NRPMC).

On Monday, Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan met with a group of farmers from Ayutthaya who gathered at the ministry to request off-season rice compensation of 10,000 baht per tonne.

However, the discussions did not lead to an agreement and the farmers have not lowered their demands.

Mr Pichai said the government is committed to addressing farmers' needs and is actively working on solutions.

He said that in the past, the government had not directly supported off-season rice, but it is preparing additional measures.

These include supporting rice prices by offering farmers an additional 1,000 baht per tonne, with a potential increase to 1,500 baht per tonne if they store rice in their own silos.

These proposals will be submitted for official approval at the NRPMC's meeting on Wednesday.

Regarding the demand from farmer associations to reintroduce the rice price insurance policy, Mr Pichai said the three measures from the NRPMC Marketing Subcommittee aligned with a Cabinet decision under former premier Srettha Thavisin's administration.

This decision prohibits the implementation of the rice price insurance policy with a guaranteed price of 10,000 baht per tonne, which will remain in effect until further policy changes.

Regarding the demand for retroactive compensation of 10,000 baht per tonne for off-season rice, Mr Pichai said this issue requires further discussion with the entire NRPMC committee.

Wittayakorn Maneenetr, director-general of the Internal Trade Department, said this is the first time the government has provided direct support for off-season rice.

With the current market price for rice with 15% moisture content at 8,500 baht per tonne, farmers can expect a total of 9,500 baht per tonne when including the additional storage support.

Moreover, the ministry is working on opening additional buying points that will offer prices 300 baht higher than the market average to ease the burden on farmers.

There is also an interest rate compensation measure to encourage more rice purchases, aiming to lift the dry rice prices to 9,500 baht per tonne as demanded by farmers.

For farmers who are concerned about compensation for their harvested rice, the Ministry of Commerce is considering measures to verify claims and seek budget approval from the Ministry of Finance.